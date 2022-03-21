Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains why Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane were absent for FA Cup tie against Nottingham forest

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed why Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were missing in their clash against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool won 1-0 against Forest in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday, thanks to a 78th minute Diogo Jota winner. They qualified for the semifinals and kept their hopes alive for a historic quadruple this season. However, regular starters Robertson, Alexander-Arnold and Salah were missing from the starting lineup.

Speaking at a pre-match conference, the German manager revealed the reason for this, saying:

"They are in the quarter-final for a reason. Home games are useful for them. I think we know what to expect, hope we are ready for it. Robbo is ill, it’s finally got him. Mo felt an injury again. Sadio [Mane], they have some massive games coming up. Hopefully it works out.”

The international break comes at a good time for the Reds as they play their next fixture on 2 April.

Klopp also revealed that Alexander-Arnold has a hamstring injury that could take considerable time to recover from. He added:

"Trent is out with a hamstring, so will be out for England too. Not good news, we will see how long it takes”

The Reds have been drawn against Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Liverpool set to challenge for quadruple amidst tough fixtures

Liverpool have done exceptionally well to stay in the hunt for four trophies this season. They have already won the Carabao Cup this season and in the hunt for three other trophies. Domestically, Manchester City are the biggest obstacle in both the FA Cup and the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been faultless over long stretches. However, they have dropped just enough points recently to bring Liverpool back into the Premier League title race. The Reds sit second in the table, just one point behind City.

The two clubs are set to clash in what could be a title-decider on 10 April at the Eithad Stadium.

After City, Liverpool will face Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the league as well. However, fans will be optimistic about winning both games. They hammered United 5-0 at Old Trafford this season and played out a 2-2 draw against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In the Champions League, the Reds have reached the quarter-finals and are tied up against Benfica. They are favorites in that tie and should comfortably reach the semi-finals.

Jurgen Klopp's men are set to have a huge couple of months until the end of the season.

