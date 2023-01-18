Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives 13-word response when asked about out-of-contract star's future

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has issued a short but telling update on Roberto Firmino's future with the club.

Firmino, who has been instrumental to the Reds' success during Klopp's reign, is on track to becoming a free agent this summer. The Brazilian's current contract expires shortly after the end of the ongoing campaign.

There hasn't been much news about the club potentially tying the forward to a new deal. However, Klopp has now indicated that he would like to keep Firmino at Anfield. The German tactician recently said (as quoted by Liverpool World):

“I said that before: yes, I want to keep him at the club.”

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Firmino is still keen to play for the Reds despite garnering interest from some Saudi Arabian clubs. He reportedly wants a two-year contract until 2025.

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Firmino is still keen to play for the Reds despite garnering interest from some Saudi Arabian clubs. He reportedly wants a two-year contract until 2025.



This season: 21 matches/ 9 goals/ 4 assists …



The Brazilian has enjoyed a decent 2022-23 campaign for Klopp's team, scoring nine times and laying out four assists in 21 matches across all competitions.

Overall, Firmino has made 348 appearances for the Merseyside-based club, recording 107 goals and 78 assists since joining from TSG Hoffenheim in 2015. He has won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and EFL Cup during his stint with Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino missed Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers

It's worth noting that Roberto Firmino is currently sidelined due to an injury. The forward hasn't featured for Liverpool since November 12, when he scored in a 3-1 Premier League win over 20th-placed Southampton.

Firmino has missed each of the Reds' last seven matches across all competitions due to the injury. The most recent of those games was an FA Cup third-round replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Tuesday, January 17.

Having drawn 2-2 with Wolves at Anfield last week in the initial contest, Jurgen Klopp's side were able to come away with a win this time around. Harvey Elliott scored with a stunning strike in the 13th minute to secure his team's passage into the FA Cup's fourth round, where they will meet Brighton & Hove Albion.

Emirates FA Cup @EmiratesFACup



The ‍



#EmiratesFACup Harvey Elliott 🤝 Scoring FA Cup bangersThe @LFC youngster spots the keeper off his line and bags a beauty Harvey Elliott 🤝 Scoring FA Cup bangersThe @LFC youngster spots the keeper off his line and bags a beauty 😮‍💨#EmiratesFACup https://t.co/nzq661Hico

Klopp's comments about Firmino's contract situation were notably made after the 1-0 win over Julen Lopetegui's side on Tuesday.

Next up, Liverpool will host Chelsea in the Premier League on January 21 in a crucial clash.

