Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hoping for Georginio Wijnaldum stay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Georginio Wijnaldum will stay at the club beyond next summer. The Dutchman is edging towards the final six months of his contract with the Reds and is yet to sign an extension.

Wijnaldum will be free to talk to potential suitors – provided they are outside of the UK – at the start of January. Negotiations with Liverpool have failed to reach a conclusive end, even though all parties concerned remain hopeful about a breakthrough.

The Dutchman has been linked with Barcelona and could be open to a reunion with Ronald Koeman at the Camp Nou. However, Wijnaldum remains an integral part of Liverpool’s team at the moment. Klopp, as such, remains hopeful that Wijnaldum will extend his stay at Anfield.

Liverpool manager does not expect contract issue to affect Wijnaldum's form

Wijnaldum (R) was linked to Barcelona in the summer.

The Liverpool manager heaped praise on the Dutchman on Friday and lauded his versatility too.

"I would be happy if he stays here. I am pretty happy with Gini. You can see that when you see most of the line-ups! He always played good, that’s why he played so many games. And he has played plenty of positions, different positions," explained Klopp.

Klopp also said that he was positive that the player would stay at Anfield and continue his good form.

"He’s in a good moment, thank God! Long may it continue. There is nothing else to say about it. As long as nothing is decided, then everything is possible. I’m positive," Klopp commented.

Liverpool have allowed Emre Can, Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge, Nathaniel Clyne, and Alberto Moreno to run down their contracts and leave for free. However, Klopp does not expect the same to happen with regards to Gini Wijnaldum as he has no issues with the player.

"Gini is one of the best people I ever met, and one of the best players I ever trained. He’s an outstanding person, which means there is no issue at all," said Klopp.

The Liverpool manager even claimed that Wijnaldum will be committed to the club till the last day of his contract.

"That’s the truth, it’s no problem. We had situations like this with Emre Can, for example. He gave us absolutely everything until the last day of his contract. Gini will do the same, there is no doubt about that," stated Klopp.