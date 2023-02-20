Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp issues Darwin Nunez injury update ahead of UCL clash against Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Darwin Nunez could be available for their UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg against Real Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday (February 21).

Nunez, 23, sustained a shoulder problem during the Reds' 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday (February 18). Prior to his departure from the pitch, he had converted a half-volley from a Trent Alexander-Arnold pass in the 10th minute.

A right-footed mobile attacker blessed with pace and shooting, Nunez has been a rare positive for the Merseyside outfit this season due to his endless enthusiasm. Since arriving from Benfica in a deal worth up to £85 million last summer, he has scored 11 goals and laid out four assists in 28 games across all competitions in the ongoing campaign.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Klopp stated that Nunez has a chance of featuring against Los Blancos this week. He said:

"There is a chance. We have to see how he is today. When we know that, we will make a decision."

Sharing his thoughts on facing Real Madrid again, Klopp continued:

"Real Madrid never lose confidence in one second. They are always there. You can learn from them. Before [last season's final], we played at their training ground [during 2020-21 season] and here [at Anfield] at an empty stadium, where we played a really good 0-0. We made them work hard. But this is now two different teams."

Shedding light on Liverpool's approach on Tuesday, Klopp added:

"I'm really happy that we can play this game now rather than a few weeks ago. We need to play a super game. Two super games, to be honest, to get through. We look a lot more like a team again but we still have to prove that point. We need results, that's without a shadow of a doubt. We were in a similar situation directly after the World Cup, two wins, but it looks different now. We feel it and also see it."

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Champions League nights don't get much bigger than Liverpool vs Real Madrid! 🤩



#UCL 20xChampions League nights don't get much bigger than Liverpool vs Real Madrid! 🤩 20x🏆Champions League nights don't get much bigger than Liverpool vs Real Madrid! 🤩#UCL https://t.co/mobUJQvQ2y

Since the resumption of club football last December, Liverpool have registered just five victories, two draws and five losses in 12 matches.

Cody Gakpo shares his thoughts ahead of Liverpool's UCL clash against Real Madrid

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Liverpool winter signing Cody Gakpo opined on facing Real Madrid on Tuesday. He said:

"There is a lot at stake against Real Madrid but we want to show that we are a good team. We will try to win at home and win away."

Gakpo, 23, has netted two goals in seven appearances for Liverpool.

Poll : 0 votes