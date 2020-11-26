Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp names his 3 greatest footballers of all time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has weighed in on the GOAT debate by revealing the three players he considers to be the greatest footballers in history.

The German tactician had a below-average playing career but has enjoyed a much more stellar career as a manager.

He recently guided Liverpool to a sixth European crown and was also the man who brought the Holy Grail back to Anfield, ending a three-decade wait for Premier League glory.

𝐁𝐎𝐒𝐒 👊



Jürgen Klopp appears on the shortlist for the Best FIFA Men's Coach award for 2020 🙌 Get voting, Reds 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 26, 2020

The world was recently rocked by the news of the passing of Argentine football great, Diego Amando Maradona. The former Napoli man is widely considered to be the greatest footballer in history.

His death caused an outpouring of emotion and condolence around the world, with most Champions League games observing a minute of silence in his memory.

Jurgen Klopp was asked about his thoughts on Maradona ahead of the Champions League fixture between Liverpool and Atalanta, and the 53-year-old included the former Barcelona man among his three greatest players.

''For me, [the three greats are] Maradona, Messi, Pelé.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Maradona

Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60

Advertisement

The Liverpool manager also gave a moving tribute to a man he described as an icon.

“[He is] 100 per cent [an icon]. I had the honour to meet him once. As a 53-year-old man, loving football as long as I can remember, he is one of the greatest ever.

''And you could see there was Diego who was an unbelievable footballer, then Maradona who struggled slightly with all the things around when you are a young person and all the people go crazy wherever you go, that is not so easy.

He added:

''He showed all of us what could be possible if we fight with all of our limits as a football player.

"He loved this game so much. You could see that in each second when you watched him playing. Even when he was warming up, he was special.''

Liverpool saw their 100% start to the Champions League end at the hands of Atalanta, and the Premier League champions were roundly beaten in what was a surprisingly flat performance from the Reds.

The #ePremierLeague is back for the third year 🙌



Here's more information on how you could represent the Reds 👇🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 26, 2020

Liverpool failed to record a shot on target across the 90 minutes, the first time this happened in a Champions League clash at Anfield. Klopp would be hoping his side can get back to their best when they return to Premier League action this weekend.