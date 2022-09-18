Liverpool and Manchester United dealt transfer blow as Brazilian midfielder signs long-term contract extension 

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool and Manchester United target Joao Gomes has signed a long-term contract extension with his current club Flamengo.

The two Premier League giants were interested in acquiring the Brazilian's signature in the near future, with Jurgen Klopp's side eyeing a January move for the player.

His previous contract with Flamengo was set to expire in 2025. However, with the new deal, he has extended the deadline to 2027.

Gomes helped Flamengo reach the finals of the Copa Libertadores this season. Since bursting onto the scene in late 2020, the player has been a thoroughly influential figure for the club.

Still only 21 years of age, the defensive midfielder has already made 105 appearances for the Brasileiro club across competitions. He has bagged three goals and assists each in the process.

He also recently admitted on an Instagram Q & A that his dream is to play for Liverpool as the youngster stated:

"Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play. Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream and that of my family, my biggest dream in football."

The new deal puts Flamengo in a better position to negotiate a transfer fee for Gomes should the player decide to make a move away from the club in the near future.

Liverpool and Manchester United target opens up on his future

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion has been a target for both Liverpool and Manchester United for a while now.

Manchester United considered the player a potential midfield alternative to Frenke de Jong. The Reds, meanwhile, were linked with a summer move for the player.

However, he recently admitted to Ole that he would prefer a move to Chelsea in a bid to reunite with former manager Graham Potter. He said (h/t GOAL):

"Right now I’m very focused on Brighton and the World Cup. I want to have a great World Cup and then we’ll see what happens. I think they are one of the best teams in the world and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there."

The Ecuadorian further added while talking about Graham Potter:

"It made me very sad now that he left for Chelsea, because he helped me a lot and I wanted to continue having him as a manager, but that’s football. You never know: today you can be here and tomorrow somewhere else, that’s the job of a footballer and a coach.”

Manchester United signed Casemiro and Christian Eriksen this summer, while Liverpool added Juventus man Arthur to their central midfield.

