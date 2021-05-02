Liverpool and Manchester United given huge boost in their pursuit of Dortmund star-Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United have been put on red alert as Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has confirmed that the club will be willing to let Jadon Sancho leave this summer.

Borussia Dortmund and Jadon Sancho have a 'gentleman's agreement' over a move away from the club for the Manchester City youth product this summer.

Jadon Sancho was eager to leave Dortmund last summer and had reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United.

The Red Devils, however, refused to match Dortmund's £108 million valuation of the forward. Manchester United were forced to look at alternative options last summer but were unable to sign one.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to resume their interest in Jadon Sancho, despite the England international enduring a hot and cold season in Germany. SInce his transfer saga with Manchester United, Sancho's form and numbers have dropped.

The winger has managed to score just six goals and has provided 11 assists. However, Sancho's form has improved since the turn of the year.

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has confirmed that the club are willing to let go of Sancho due to a 'gentleman's agreement.'

"We already had a gentleman's agreement with Jadon last year that he can switch under certain conditions. He's been with us for a couple of years. However, this agreement does not exist with Erling," Zorc told ABD.

Liverpool are likely to challenge Manchester United for Sancho's signature. The Reds are desperate to bolster their attack after a poor 2020-21 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp will look to use his Dortmund connections to convince Sancho to come to Merseyside.

Jadon Sancho could prefer a move to Manchester United in order to play Champions League football

It looks unlikely that Liverpool will qualify for the Champions League next season. The Reds are currently seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with just five games left to go this season.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are all but certain to finish in the top four as they are currently in second place, 12 points clear of fifth-placed West Ham. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are also the favorites to win the Europa League this season.

Jadon Sancho is looking to join a club that will participate in the Champions League next season and mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title. Hence, United could be the favorites to secure his services.