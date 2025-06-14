Liverpool and Manchester United handed boost in chase for €35 million-rated defender - Reports

According to a report by Christian Falk, Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae. The South Korean defender has been linked with a move away from Bavaria and has attracted the attention of the two English sides and recently crowned kings of Europe, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Speaking on the Daily Briefing (via PSG Talk), Falk revealed that the two English sides were considering a move for defender, saying:
“No decision has yet been made on Kim Min-jae’s future. There have also been no negotiations with the player’s side. However, we are still waiting to see whether Liverpool and Manchester United become concrete. There are also rumors that the two Premier League clubs are interested. The fact is: FC Bayern can imagine a sale. However, there is still no offer for the defender.”
Kim Min-jae joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 from Napoli for a reported €50 million fee. He has represented the Bavarians 79 times since his arrival and helped them win one Bundesliga title. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2028.
Manchester United and Liverpool set to compete for Portuguese defender’s signature - Reports
According to a report by Portuguese publication O Jogo (via CaughtOffside), Manchester United and Liverpool are set to compete for the signature of Portuguese defender Gonçalo Inácio. The 23-year-old Sporting CP defender is highly rated by both clubs and seen as an addition that could improve their defense.
Inacio has spent his entire career to date with Sporting CP after coming through their youth ranks, making 213 appearances for the club. He is a versatile footballer, capable of deputizing on the left side of the defense or in holding midfield.
Manchester United would hope to convince the defender to join them, given the relationship he enjoyed with their current head coach and former Sporting CP boss, Ruben Amorim. The 23-year-old played 187 games under the Portuguese tactician before the manager left for Old Trafford in the middle of last season.
Liverpool, on the other hand, would hope they can lure the defender with the promise of Champions League football and their recent Premier League win.
Inacio's contract runs until the summer of 2027.