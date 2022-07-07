Liverpool and Manchester United interested in signing 19-year old attacker: Reports

Athletic Bilbao teenager Nico Williams has come on both Liverpool and Manchester United's radar. The two Premier League giants could battle for the young starlet's signature this summer.

Williams has capitalized on his first-team opportunities for the La Liga side, proving that he is one for the future. He could seal a move to the Premier League as a result.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reported that Manchester United and Liverpool could lock horns in the transfer market for the signing of the Athletic Bilbao star. The 19-year old is a product of the Spanish club's youth academy. His older brother, Inaki Williams, has been at the Basque club throughout his career and has amassed 340 appearances since making his debut in 2014.

However, if Manchester United and Liverpool are really keen on adding the younger Williams to their ranks, then Nico may not follow in Inaki's footsteps. The teenager made his debut for the La Liga club's senior side in 2021 and made 42 appearances last season, contributing three goals and one assist.

Their parents migrated from Ghana to Spain, mostly on foot, and now they've made a home in the Basque country.



x A very emotional moment for the Williams family last night as Nico Williams, younger brother of Iñaki, made his debut for Athletic Bilbao at age 18.Their parents migrated from Ghana to Spain, mostly on foot, and now they've made a home in the Basque country. A very emotional moment for the Williams family last night as Nico Williams, younger brother of Iñaki, made his debut for Athletic Bilbao at age 18.Their parents migrated from Ghana to Spain, mostly on foot, and now they've made a home in the Basque country.🇬🇭x🇪🇸 ⚽️❤ https://t.co/Mx2OAB9EYX

The 19-year old's raw pace is one of his biggest assets and with his skillful dribbling he is someone who enjoys going one-vs-one against defenders.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils and the Anfield outfit have in fact reignited their interest in Nico because this is not the first time they have been linked to him. A report in January from the same outlet had claimed that Manchester United and Liverpool, along with Manchester City, were all monitoring the teenager.

The youngster has a contract that runs until 2024, hence signing him may prove to be a tough effort.

Former Liverpool player's tweet resurfaces about Manchester United's incoming signing

Former Reds defender Jose Enrique's words have come back to haunt him and have left him embarrassed. Last month, the Spaniard found out from a source that Denmark international Christian Eriksen has rejected a move to Old Trafford and would prefer to stay at Brentford or return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Enrique thought this was a good moment to take a dig at Liverpool's rivals and hence he tweeted:

"Christian Eriksen has rejected Manchester United's offer and prefers to either stay with Brentford or join Tottenham. | Jamie Jackson, Guardian. Another player rejects a move to Man United this summer...Ata legooooooooooo"

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Christian Eriksen has rejected Manchester United's offer and prefers to either stay with Brentford or join Tottenham. | Jamie Jackson, Guardian

Another player rejects a move to Man United this summer...

Ata legooooooooooo Christian Eriksen has rejected Manchester United's offer and prefers to either stay with Brentford or join Tottenham. | Jamie Jackson, GuardianAnother player rejects a move to Man United this summer...Ata legooooooooooo ❌ Christian Eriksen has rejected Manchester United's offer and prefers to either stay with Brentford or join Tottenham. | Jamie Jackson, Guardian😳Another player rejects a move to Man United this summer... Ata legooooooooooo 😂👋 https://t.co/mMqh50etEQ

However, to his dismay, a couple of days ago The Guardian reported that the Danish midfielder had agreed to a move to Old Trafford on a three-year contract. Eriksen's move to United is now subject to his medical. Enrique will be very careful with what he tweets next time.

