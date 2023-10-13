Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG ready to battle Real Madrid to sign LaLiga star - Reports

Real Sociedad forward Takefusa Kubo has caught the eye of top sides such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and PSG with his form in Spain. The Japan international is on the radar of many of Europe's top sides ahead of a potential transfer next year.

Kubo has been one of the best players in Spain's top flight this season, having received a license for creative freedom from manager Imanol Alguacil. The former Barcelona and Real Madrid forward has already contributed five goals and two assists in La Liga this season.

Liverpool and Manchester United are the two Premier League sides looking to beat Real Madrid to the 22-year-old. Kubo has a release clause of €60 million in his contract with Real Sociedad, and Real Madrid owns 50% of his rights.

Kubo failed to break into the Real Madrid first team, heading out on loan to Mallorca, Getafe, and Villarreal before finding a home at Real Sociedad. The youngster has thrived at the club, catching the eye of many European sides.

French giants PSG are prepared to rival Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign Kubo, as they look to strengthen their side. They signed Ousmane Dembele and Kang-In Lee this summer, but are interested in adding Kubo's profile to their squad.

Real Sociedad are aware that it would be very difficult to keep their Japanese star beyond 2024, and are prepared for his exit. They would be entitled to only half of his potential transfer fee when he moves.

Liverpool, Manchester United are in need of Takefusa Kubo

Of the teams targeting Takefusa Kubo this summer, Liverpool and Manchester United need him the most. His qualities and profile are suited to Liverpool and Manchester United more than any of his other suitors.

This season, Manchester United has suffered from a largely sterile attacking unit, with their right wing often unproductive. Brazilian winger Antony is yet to find the net for the Red Devils while Amad Diallo remains largely unproven, despite being injured.

Liverpool, on the other hand, must begin to prepare for life after Mohamed Salah, after they received a bid from Al-Ittihad for him this summer. The 31-year-old has been the Reds' most important attacker over the past six years, but the club must look for a replacement for him.

Kubo has a number of teams looking to sign him, but a move to either the Reds or Red Devils would favor him more.