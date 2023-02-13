Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid are monitoring contract situation of 20-year-old La Liga star - Reports

According to Fichajes, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are closely monitoring Athletic Bilbao youngster Nico Williams' contract situation. Williams has established himself as one of the most highly touted prospects in Spanish football.

Nico is the younger brother of Inaki Williams. He has made 26 appearances for Bilbao this season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists. The 20-year-old is pacey and has the ability to carry the ball in attacking areas.

He has so far made 68 appearances for Bilbao, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Inaki Williams sticking up for his younger brother after a dangerous challenge Inaki Williams sticking up for his younger brother after a dangerous challenge 💪 https://t.co/iY0ByX8T93

Williams has also represented the Spanish national team seven times in his career, scoring one goal.

He is currently contracted until the end of the 2023-24 season. While he is an undisputed starter on Ernesto Valverde's side, the player's future remains uncertain.

Should he decide not to continue at San Mames, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid might look to pounce on the opportunity to bring him to the club.

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are set for European matches

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

The UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League are set to resume as the knockout stages of the competitions will commence this week.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will lock horns in round 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The two teams collided in the final last season, with Los Blancos emerging triumphant.

Jurgen Klopp's team have suffered domestically and are currently 10th in the Premier League standings. Carlo Ancelotti's team have struggled for form in recent times as well. While they were recently crowned the champions of the Club World Cup in Morocco, Los Blancos are trailing Barcelona in the league by a massive margin of 11 points.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are set to return to action in the Europa League on February 16 when they take on Barcelona at Camp Nou.

While United have certainly made significant improvements under Dutch manager Erik ten Hag this season, Xavi's side have been phenomenal and are set to give the Red Devils a stern test.

Poll : 0 votes