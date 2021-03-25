Liverpool and Manchester United reveal plans for season ticket holders ahead of 2021/22 season

Both Manchester United and Liverpool have confirmed season ticket price freezes along with a range of payment and flexibility options for the 2021/22 season.

As per Sky Sports, Manchester United have announced price freezes for the 10th consecutive season for season ticket holders at Old Trafford. The club have confirmed they will be providing refunds and rebates to fans in case the Premier League continues to be played behind closed doors.

Existing season ticket holders will have time till April 30th to confirm their intention to renew their season tickets. The renewal process will then go live on June 7th, with the deadline being set for June 30th, ahead of the new Premier League season in August.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also confirmed price freezes for season ticket holders for the sixth consecutive season at Anfield ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The club will also be offering fans the option to spread the cost of their season ticket through an 'interest-free finance plan'. Fans will also have the option to take a one-year season ticket holiday should they be unable to attend the games at Anfield next season.

Jurgen Klopp reveals how he has reacted to Liverpool's testing season

Liverpool have suffered this season due to injuries to key players and a lack of fans driving them on at Anfield. Manager Jurgen Klopp recently has revealed how he has reacted to poor performances in the dressing room.

"Possibly, I get mad in the dressing room… possibly," Klopp said. "But usually if we lost the game, then it makes real sense to go home and sleep a night before you properly talk about it. As you get older, you realise in a lot of situations in your life, it makes real sense when you feel anger to step aside or go home and sleep a night."

The German also revealed that he has tried his best to keep his dressing room happy and confident during their poor run of form.

"What I try to do in these moments is to remind the boys of their real quality and believe in it," the Liverpool boss added. "So be confident, stay confident, because, with the quality they have, there is no reason not to be confident. Confidence is based on positivity But if you did not score the last time, then it may be a little bit different. That is where you have to believe in your quality."