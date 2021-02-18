Liverpool and Manchester United set to battle it out for West Ham's Declan Rice - Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly eager to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice in the summer. The Premier League giants have reportedly opened talks with the midfielder's agent.

According to transfer expert Ian McGarry, Declan Rice was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in recent months. However, with the Blues set to pull out of the race for the midfielder, Liverpool and Manchester United are set to battle it out for his services.

Declan Rice spent his youth career at Chelsea before making the move to West Ham in 2014. He made his debut for the Hammers in the 2015-16 season at the age of 16.

The 22-year-old has developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and has been in stunning form for West Ham this season. The Hammers currently occupy fifth place in the Premier League table.

David Moyes' men are looking to finish in the top-four places at the end of the season but will find it difficult to keep a hold of Declan Rice beyond next summer.

Addressing the interest surrounding Declan Rice, Ian McGarry said:

"He is no longer on the transfer list of recruitment possibilities for the Stamford Bridge club, but he has certainly roused interest from Liverpool and Manchester United."

"Both of whom have expressed interest to Rice's agent as we understand and they have asked to be kept informed of any offers made for the England international."

👀 | Liverpool have contacted the agent of Declan Rice over a possible summer move.



[Ian Mcgarry] pic.twitter.com/K5mTNvXOfB — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) February 17, 2021

Liverpool and Manchester United will have to sell players to be able to afford Declan Rice

Declan Rice has been in scintillating form for West Ham United

Both Liverpool and Manchester United currently have a surplus of options in midfield. The Reds might look to sign Declan Rice as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who is yet to sign a contract extension with the club and whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Manchester United, on the other hand, could be preparing for the exit of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been in scintillating form in recent weeks and seems happy at the club. However, he is yet to commit his future to the Red Devils.

Manchester United & Liverpool are Intrested in West Ham Midfielder Declan Rice. Two clubs have told players agent to inform them about any offers come for him.

Liverpool and Manchester United are also looking to sign a quality defender in the summer, which could deplete their transfer funds. They will, therefore, have to part ways with some of their stars to be able to afford Declan Rice, who is valued at £60 million by West Ham.