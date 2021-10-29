"Liverpool are massive" - Darren Bent advises Mohamed Salah to stay, claims Real Madrid and Barcelona are no longer bigger clubs

Former Sunderland striker Darren Bent has urged Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to stay at Anfield instead of moving to Barcelona or Real Madrid. Bent believes Liverpool are currently in a better position than both Spanish heavyweights.

Mohamed Salah's contract situation with the Reds has been a major talking point in recent weeks. The Egyptian's current deal with Liverpool is set to run out in the summer of 2023.

Reports have suggested that the Reds have been trying to reach a contract extension with Salah for some time now. However, there is reportedly a difference in the 29-year-old's wage demands and what Liverpool are willing to offer.

As a result, there have been plenty of rumors that Mohamed Salah could leave Anfield in the near future. Barcelona and Real Madrid, who have been linked with the forward previously, remain potential landing areas should Salah depart Liverpool.

However, former Premier League striker and football pundit Darren Bent believes the Egyptian should choose to stay at Liverpool. Speaking to talkSPORT (via Mirror), Bent said:

"Do you know what he (Mohamed Salah) has on his side as well? There aren’t too many places he can go. You look at Barcelona or Real Madrid; neither of them are in any sort of financial state."

The 37-year-old pointed out that Real Madrid look set to build their future team around Kylian Mbappe.

"I know they (Real Madrid) bid something crazy for Kylian Mbappe, but that looks like who they are set on getting. They are in a rebuild."

Bent also added that neither Los Blancos nor the Blaugrana are bigger than Liverpool at this point in time.

"Not now they’re not, Liverpool are massive. Where would you rather go right now?"

If Barcelona or Real Madrid came calling, I would stay at Liverpool: Darren Bent's advice to Mohamed Salah

Bent went on to add that if Mohamed Salah were to move, he should be looking at clubs that could win the UEFA Champions League. The former striker listed the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain among others.

Bent said:

"When you talk about the biggest clubs in the world right now, in terms of who could go on and win the Champions League, I think of Liverpool, Chelsea, City, PSG, Bayern."

The pundit went on to add:

"If Barca or Real came in for me right now and I’m at Liverpool, I would stay where I am."

Squawka Football @Squawka Mohamed Salah is the first Liverpool player in history to score against Man Utd in three consecutive games at Old Trafford.



The Egyptian King has a new kingdom. 👑 Mohamed Salah is the first Liverpool player in history to score against Man Utd in three consecutive games at Old Trafford.The Egyptian King has a new kingdom. 👑 https://t.co/Apvq1tKO58

Mohamed Salah has been in blistering form this season, having netted 15 goals and assisted five in just 12 matches for Liverpool. The Egyptian most recently netted an excellent hat-trick as the Reds beat Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Both Salah and Liverpool will hope they reach an agreement on an extension soon for what has been a near-perfect partnership so far.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar