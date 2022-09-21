Liverpool midfielder Arthur sends message to critics and Jurgen Klopp after playing from the start in Papa John's trophy

Arthur impressed in his Papa John's trophy outing against Rochdale but could not help Liverpool's U21 side get the win. The on-loan star is keen to get minutes under his belt as he aims to seal a first-team spot after the international break.

Jurgen Klopp's side signed Arthur right at the end of the transfer window to add cover to their midfield. The Brazilian has joined on a season-long loan, with reports suggesting a €37 million option to buy added to his contract.

Arthur ended up playing 62 minutes for the U21 side before he was replaced by Jay Spearing, who was making his first appearance for the club in more than a decade.

The score was 0-0 when the Brazilian was taken off, but Tahvon Campbell scored in the 82nd minute for Rochdale to seal the win. Barry Lewtas's side had to play the last six minutes with 10 men after centre-back Oludare Olufunwa was sent off.

Jurgen Klopp on Arthur at Liverpool

Arthur has not made the best of starts at Liverpool and reports earlier this month suggested the club were already planning to send him back in January.

However, Jurgen Klopp has not hinted at the possibility of sending the midfielder back and added that he should be given some time.

"Arthur needs now just football - and training, especially, that's how it is. He wasn't in team training for a while at Juve, so he needs proper team training - and that's what we are doing with him.

"Can he play minutes? Yes. Should he play a full game? No, because he needs to get used to the intensity in each competition. It's not like in the Champions League you have to work less than in the Premier League. Not at all, especially not here.

"He is doing well, he is really giving his absolute all in training, we have to be careful with him as well and then we will see whether we can use him."

Liverpool had their Premier League clash with Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers postponed due to the death of UK monarch Elizabeth II and will return to league action on October 1 against Brighton and Hove Albion.

