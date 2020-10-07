Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has said that there was "nothing concrete" in the reported interest that Barcelona showed in a transfer.

Wijnaldum, who remains an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's midfield set-up, was the reported subject of interest from Barcelona. Ronald Koeman was said to have been keen with a player he coached during his stint with the Netherlands national team.

It was speculated that Wijnaldum could make way for Liverpool to add Thiago Alcantara to their midfield, but the Spaniard has been added without the need for a senior midfielder to leave the club.

Barcelona interest was not concrete, says Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum has now said that if Barcelona had shown real interest, maybe a deal could have been achieved during the transfer window.

Speaking during a press conference (via Liverpool Echo), while on international duty with the Netherlands, Wijnaldum said that Barcelona's interest did not even get to a position where he had think about it.

"I don’t think [the Barcelona interest] was that serious, otherwise you would have read a bit more, or more would have happened. There was nothing concrete. I didn’t have to think about it," he said.

The Dutchman also hinted that his future is still not resolved, with only a season left in his Liverpool contract. Wijnaldum can sign a pre-contract with a club outside England from January, and the Dutchman is still keeping his options open. He did not rule out staying at Liverpool either.

"I will stay on [with Liverpool] it looks like now. My contract will run for another 10 months. It could still change, of course you never know that in football. So we'll see."

Last month, Klopp said that he had no concerns about the immediate future of his midfielder, after the pair held talks to ascertain what Wijnaldum's next move would be.

"It’s all good with Gini. Absolutely fine about the future as far as we are involved. I can’t speak about a few years, but it’s all good for the moment," Klopp said.

"You know the situation – between me, Gini and the club, everything is fine.

"Since Gini is here I have had 500 or 600 talks with him. Of course I’ve spoken to him since he came back from international duty. But that’s all."

Wijnaldum is currently on international duty with the Netherlands, with the Dutch playing a friendly against Mexico, before UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina.