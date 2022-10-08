Liverpool midfielder’s nameplate removed from the dressing room as his tough start to the season continues: Reports

Liverpool fans have spotted (via The Mirror) that midfielder Naby Keita's nameplate has been removed from the dressing room at Anfield.

The revelation was made during a tour of Anfield following the Reds' 2-0 win against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 4.

A Reddit user posted a photo where Keita's shirt was seen in the usual place between Joel Matip and Andy Robertson's kits. While Matip and Robertson had their nameplates, Keita's was missing.

The Guinea international has been out of action since coming on as a late substitute against Manchester City in the Community Shield in late July. He then suffered a serious hamstring injury and is yet to make an appearance in the current campaign.

Despite being sidelined for Liverpool, Keita was called up by his national team during the recent international break before the decision was withdrawn. Jurgen Klopp was quoted as saying in this regard (via The Mirror):

"No, I don't expect him to go on international duty. The expected return date was somewhere in October, that's why we had to make the decision. With Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] it's the same."

Klopp added:

"That's why the two boys are not in the Champions League squad, because after the expected return date, which can always differ a little bit, bit earlier, stuff like this. We had to make the decision now, last week, that's why we made the decision."

Keita, whose current contract with the Merseyside giants expires next summer, has so far made 117 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp previews Premier League clash against Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have endured a worrisome start to their Premier League campaign. Klopp's side currently sit in ninth spot with just 10 points from seven games.

The Reds, who were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, will next take on league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, October 9.

Ahead of the important clash, Klopp stated that his team will have to be unpredictable again in a bid to get a positive result in their favor. He explained (via Sky Sports):

"It's important to become unpredictable again, We need different systems for that as well, and so [4-3-3] is not the only system we can play."

Arsenal, meanwhile, have 21 points from eight games, one more than second-placed Manchester City.

