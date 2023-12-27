Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo achieves remarkable feat unheard of at club for around 18 years

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo achieved a rare feat after starting his team's 2-0 Premier League win at Burnley on Tuesday (December 26).

According to OptaJoe data editor Michael Reid, Endo became the first outfielder to start five games in 13 days for the Reds since January 2006 during his visit to Turf Moor. He is the first to do so since Steven Gerrard, Sami Hyypia, Jamie Carragher, Steven Finnan, Harry Kewell and Peter Crouch all started five back-to-back games in less than two weeks.

Endo, who joined the Merseyside outfit from VfB Stuttgart for around £16 million in the summer, produced a fine outing against Burnley. The 30-year-old completed 63 of 75 passes, created two chances, won seven of 14 overall duels, and made eight recoveries during the clash.

After his side's recent away triumph, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauded Endo in a post-match presser. He said (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"I loved this game, I have to say. It's a bit of a shame how he found his feet and now he goes to the Asian Cup but that's how it is, it's fine. What a boy and what a player and very important [for us]."

A 55-cap Japan international, the defensive midfielder showcased his great fitness levels during his time at Stuttgart. He started 132 of his 133 appearances, scoring 15 goals and registering 12 assists as well.

So far, Endo has netted two goals in 23 overall matches for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp opines on Liverpool's 2-0 win

Liverpool got the better of Vincent Kompany's side with a goal apiece from strikers Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota on either side of the break.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp shared his two cents on the Reds' performance at Burnley. The German opined:

"With the fourth game in 10 days, it was really intense... and coming here and playing the game we played is absolutely exceptional. It's exceptional as well that we didn't score more goals... actually, we did but for different reasons they took them away."

Klopp, who has guided his team to 19 wins out of 28 this season, said:

I really liked the game we played, but we should have scored more and that’s clear. Then the game stays open and Burnley have massive chances to score [at] the second post – maybe even the first they had. But in the end, we deserved to win the game and it was two perfect goalscorers, with Darwin and then Diogo."

The Reds, who are atop the 2023-24 league table with 42 points from 19 matches, recorded 69% possession and 19 shots against Burnley.