"Liverpool were miles ahead of Manchester United" - Paul Scholes highlights 'big problem' for Red Devils after 3-0 loss

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes highlighted the midfield as a key issue for the side. Speaking after the Red Devils' 3-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford, Scholes claimed that the visitors were much better in that department.

The United legend said (via @centredevils on Twitter):

“The centre of the pitch is a big problem. I thought Liverpool were miles ahead of #mufc.”

Liverpool completely dominated Manchester United in midfielder in an affair that highlighted the gulf in quality between the two sides. The Reds' trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai were impressive on the night, while Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo did not have particularly memorable outings.

Notably, all three of the goals conceded arose from errors committed by the duo. The Brazilian midfielder was responsible for the first two - he gave the ball away cheaply for the opener while getting dispossessed for the second. He was eventually taken off at half-time and replaced by Toby Collyer.

Similarly, Mainoo also had the ball taken away from him in the second half with the move ending with Liverpool's third goal, scored by Mohamed Salah.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping to rectify these issues soon as they head into the first international break of the season. The arrival of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain could help alleviate some of these troubles. The Red Devils are 14th in the Premier League with just three points from their first three games.

Erik ten Hag opens up after Manchester United's 3-0 loss to Liverpool

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag suggested that Liverpool's clinical finishing proved to be the difference on the night. The Dutchman went on to state that the game was closer than the scoreline showed, indicated by the Reds' xG on the night.

Ten Hag said (via Football365):

“We made mistakes and [Liverpool] were very clinical with their finishing. They did well."

“If I see all the chances we conceded, I think we made mistakes. All three goals are mistakes from us, individual errors. Maybe about the last one you can debate where is our double six, but I’ll be honest, I think Liverpool did brilliant. How they took over the turnover and how they finished was so good, but I saw the xG, it wasn’t that high."

The two sides did not differ much in their xG. Arne Slot's side had a tally of 1.78 from their 11 shots (three on target) while United gathered 1.36 from their eight shots (three on target).

Manchester United, however, failed to find the back of the net and rarely looked threatening throughout the affair. It remains to be seen if they will find their form after the international break.

