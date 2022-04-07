"Liverpool have not missed a beat with him in the team" - Kevin Campbell says 27-year-old has been 'wrongly criticized' at times

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell is of the view that most of the criticism leveled at Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is not justified.

The Reds acquired Keita's services from RB Leipzig for an initial sum of £52.75 million in 2018. While his signing was one that excited Liverpool fans, he has struggled to cement a place in Jurgen Klopp's preferred starting lineup, with injuries hindering his progress.

Keita, though, starred for the Anfield outfit in their 3-1 win against Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday. The Guinea international excelled in midfield for his side and also provided the assist for Luis Diaz's goal on the night.

Squawka @Squawka



92% pass accuracy

78 passes

10 duels won

8 ball recoveries

7 touches in opp. box

5 tackles made

4 shots

3 take-ons completed

2 chances created

2 Big Chances created

2 through balls

1 interception

1 assist



Christmas came early. Naby Keïta's game by numbers vs. Benfica:92% pass accuracy78 passes10 duels won8 ball recoveries7 touches in opp. box5 tackles made4 shots3 take-ons completed2 chances created2 Big Chances created2 through balls1 interception1 assistChristmas came early. Naby Keïta's game by numbers vs. Benfica:92% pass accuracy78 passes10 duels won8 ball recoveries 7 touches in opp. box5 tackles made4 shots3 take-ons completed2 chances created2 Big Chances created2 through balls1 interception1 assistChristmas came early. 😉 https://t.co/Nfvsyeu9Ol

Following Keita's impressive display against Benfica, Campbell claimed that the midfielder has been solid for the Reds. The former Arsenal star believes the 27-year-old has been wrongly criticized during his time at Anfield. He told Football Insider:

“Keita is a good player. The fact of the matter is, the expectation was big when he came in. In some people’s eyes he hasn’t lived up to that but as far as I’m concerned he doesn’t let Liverpool down when he plays. I think he’s been wrongly criticized at times. He hasn’t scored the goals we perhaps expected, but he has been solid, tough and works hard."

"Liverpool have not missed a beat with him in the team, let’s be honest. Sometimes you do not know what the manager is asking him to do. Klopp might just want him to sit in and let the front boys do the business. Keita is one of the midfielders in rotation for a Liverpool side that are challenging on every front. He cannot be doing too bad.”

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times The perception of Naby Keita being a disappointment at Liverpool is based on his inability to play every week. How can we hold injuries against him?



102 games in three and a half years and there weren't many bad performances. The perception of Naby Keita being a disappointment at Liverpool is based on his inability to play every week. How can we hold injuries against him?102 games in three and a half years and there weren't many bad performances.

Having impressed for Klopp's side against Benfica, Keita will be looking to continue his fine form in the coming weeks.

How has Naby Keita fared for Liverpool this season?

Naby Keita has played a total of 26 matches for Jurgen Klopp's side this season. The 27-year-old has found the back of the net thrice during the process, while providing two assists.

The Reds, who have already won the EFL Cup, are still in the running for the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup this term. As Klopp and Co remain hopeful of winning the quadruple, they will be hoping that Keita can stay fit and continue his fine form over the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Keita's contract with the Anfield outfit expires next year. His performances between now and the end of the campaign could determine his future on Merseyside.

