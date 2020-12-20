Liverpool to move for Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Manuel Akanji in the upcoming transfer window.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the defender is on Jurgen Klopp's wish-list as an alternative, in case they fail to land their primary target Dayot Upamecano.

The RB Leipzig defender has been a Liverpool target for some time now. The Reds' pursuit garnered greater urgency after the injury problems they suffered at the heart of defence in recent months.

However, Liverpool are wary of prolonged negotiations or outrageous transfer fees, hence the need for alternatives, which is where Akanji comes in.

The Switzerland international has been on the books of the Bundesliga side since signing from Basel in 2018. He has since made 72 league appearances for Borrussia Dortmund, scoring two goals.

His future, however, is uncertain at the Signal Iduna Park, following the sack of compatriot Lucien Favre. It is currently unknown if he would feature prominently under new interim manager Edin Terzic.

A move to Liverpool would represent a step-up in the career of the 25-year-old. Manuel Akanji's skillset means that he could comfortably adapt to Jurgen Klopp's demands of his defenders.

Akanji is fast and technically proficient enough to play out from the back, which are the two hallmarks of Liverpool central defenders.

Reports had earlier emerged that the Merseyside outfit scouted him as an alternative to Virgil Van Dijk in 2017. With the Netherlands international now injured, interest in Akanji has resurfaced.

Dortmund paid £16 million to sign Manuel Akanji two years ago and may demand something within the same region if they are sell him.

Despite injury crisis, Liverpool still setting the pace in the Premier League

Last season, Liverpool ended their 30-year long league drought in dramatic circumstances. The Reds were dominant en route to their long-awaited title triumph.

This season, the Reds have not been as convincing but are still on top of the table after 13 matches.

Liverpool have been hampered by injuries, with no fewer than 12 key first-team players having been sidelined at some point in this season. However, the defending champions have overcome the setbacks through their famed team spirit and monster mentality.

This serves as proof that Liverpool are still very much the team to beat in the Premier League.