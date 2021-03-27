"Liverpool must keep fighting rather than make excuses" - Sadio Mane

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has stated that the Reds must put their recent struggles behind them and fight till the end, rather than make excuses for their floundering season.

This season, Liverpool have failed to replicate their sensational from the 2019/20 campaign. Although they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 stage by Atletico Madrid last year, they were in scintillating form on the domestic front.

Liverpool went on to claim their first Premier League title in almost three decades, finishing ahead of second-placed Manchester City with an 18-point gap.

Just what Liverpool fans will want to hear from Sadio Mane#LFC https://t.co/mAAxildl1D — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) March 26, 2021

However, several injuries to key players, poor outings in front of goal, and a general lack of consistency have seen Liverpool struggle for results in the league this season. They are currently in seventh place in the league table, having picked up just 46 points from 29 games.

Star winger Sadio Mane thinks that Liverpool must fight to find their feet and turn their fortunes around as the final half of the Premier League season approaches. Mane, who has 18 goal involvements in 37 games across all competitions, has urged Liverpool not to make excuses and fight till the end of the season.

"We have to deal with the situation and not stop believing. We have to keep fighting, keep our motivation and go again. When you are a fighter, you never try to make excuses, we are here to find solutions. Being together with my teammates always gives me high energy," Sadio Mane told Sky Sports.

"In football, and in life in general, you can't expect anything. For years and years, this complicated situation has not happened. We have always been successful, but now this has happened and we can see how life is. We need to be positive and fight. This is what we try to do to change this situation and I'm sure that it will change," asserted Mane.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Premier League

While Liverpool are on the back of a five-game losing streak at Anfield, they have been decent on the road. The Merseyside outfit have picked up six wins and five draws away from Anfield, falling to defeat on only three occasions this season.

Sadio Mané on his future: "I am more proud than ever to be a Liverpool player. I am happy, I am really enjoying being here and sharing the pitch with my teammates for Liverpool Football Club.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zEQNKXagSZ — Steven Gerrard (@Gerrard8FanPage) March 26, 2021

Liverpool will travel to the Emirates to take Arsenal on April 3rd in fine form, as they have grabbed four wins from their last five away games. Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently five points adrift of the top-four places and they will aim to mount a late charge starting with a win against the Gunners.