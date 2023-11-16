"Liverpool need to be on the lookout for somebody" - Pundit claims Reds have 2 players who aren't good enough to play in key position

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol reckons the Reds need to sign a new central defensive midfielder. The Scotsman is adamant that Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones aren't good enough to play behind the dynamic duo of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Jurgen Klopp bolstered his midfield over the summer by recruiting the likes of Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch. The first two stars have settled in the most to date and have firmly secured their positions in the starting XI.

Despite naturally being an attack-minded midfielder, Mac Allister has been deployed as the No. 6 due to Endo struggling to adjust to the pace of Premier League football. On the other hand, Curtis Jones has also struggled to make an impact as a defensive midfielder and has impressed as a box-to-box midfielder.

Nicol is adamant Liverpool need someone better than Endo and Jones to play behind Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. He told ESPN (via Rousing the Kop):

“If they can get somebody beside the two of them [Szoboszlai and Mac Allister] they can just take a step further forward. Right now I don’t know [who that could be], I don’t have anyone."

He added:

“I used to think Amrabat would be the right one beside them, but at United it’s not quite working out. I thought initially he would be ideal, he could sit just behind the two of them and let them do more going forward. But I don’t think Endo’s the answer, I don’t think Jones is the answer. So right now, I think Liverpool need to be on the lookout for somebody.”

The Reds have been linked with Fluminense central defensive midfielder Andre in recent weeks and could make a move for the Brazilian in the January transfer window.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah breaks Egypt record with four-goal haul against Djibouti

Liverpool megastar Mohamed Salah broke an impressive record after scoring four goals during Egypt's 6-0 win against Djibouti in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday, November 16.

Salah was at the top of his game, scoring Egypt's first two goals in the 17th and 22nd minutes respectively. He added another two by the 69th minute to round off a destructive performance, helping Egypt ascend to the summit of their World Cup qualification group.

In doing so, as per the Liverpool ECHO, Salah surpassed Mohamed Aboutrika's tally of 14 goals with 15 to become Egypt's highest-ever goal-scorer in a World Cup qualifying campaign.