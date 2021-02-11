Liverpool News Roundup: Asking price for Neuhaus revealed, former defender says Raphinha can be the next Jota, and more - 11th February 2021

Liverpool have another day to prepare for their big clash against Leicester City. The Reds will hope to bounce back after losing their last two games in the Premier League.

With that said, let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Liverpool from 11th February 2021:

Liverpool’s tribunal fee for Harvey Elliott revealed

Liverpool have been asked to pay Fulham a tribunal fee of £1.5 million plus add ons amounting upto £2.8 million for Harvey Elliott.

Elliot joined Liverpool in 2019, and is currently the youngest-ever player to make a senior team appearance for the Reds.

The total fee of £4.3 million is shy of the £6.5 million Liverpool paid to Burnley when they signed Danny Ings several years ago, but it is still a record fee for a 16-year old.

Liverpool released this statement on their website:

“Liverpool Football Club respects the outcome of the PFCC’s (Professional Football Compensation Committee) fair and thorough process in this matter.

“We would like to thank the panel for their time and diligence in reaching a decision.

“We now look forward to welcoming Harvey back from his loan spell with Blackburn Rovers in the summer and helping him continue to build towards a long and successful career at Anfield.”

Former player says Raphinha could be Liverpool’s next Jota

Former Premier League defender Alan Hutton has claimed that Leeds United winger Raphinha could move to Liverpool courtesy of his solid performances.

Raphinha did not take long to settle in his new environment at Leeds United, and has been a key player for Marcelo Bielsa in recent months.

The Brazilian has already scored four times in 17 Premier League appearances for Leeds and has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Hutton believes the Reds are good at picking out players like Raphinha. He thinks the 24-year-old could be their next Diogo Jota, a player Liverpool signed last summer.

“You look at Liverpool, they always tend to pick out the gems from the other teams, you look at the likes of Jota and players like him,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“They’re quite clever, when it comes to getting these gems from the other teams that have unearthed them, if you want.

"Look, Raphinha’s playing at a high level, Leeds are doing really well at the moment. He could be the next Jota for them,” he added.

Florian Neuhaus will cost Liverpool €40 million

As per German publication Kicker (via Sport Witness), Liverpool have been told that they will have to pay around £35 million to sign Florian Neuhaus in the summer.

Neuhaus has been linked with a move to Liverpool to replace Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. The Reds are expected to compete with Borussia Dortmund for the German's signature.

The 23-year-old has put in some impressive displays for Borussia Mönchengladbach this season and was even linked with a move to Real Madrid a few weeks ago.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will shell out £35 million for Neuhaus, as a lot could depend on how well they can sell some of their fringe players.