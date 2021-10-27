Liverpool News Roundup: Assistant manager says midfielder's injury is not serious, Red Bull Salzburg's stance on Karim Adeyemi revealed, and more - 26 October 2021

Liverpool continued their impressive away form in the Premier League, demolishing Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday (October 24). The result meant the Merseyside giants remained second in the Premier League and extended their unbeaten start to the season to nine matches.

The Reds, however, have some tricky games coming up. They will first face Preston North End in the EFL Cup on Wednesday (October 27). Jurgen Klopp's side will then square off with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday (October 30).

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of October 26, 2021.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita’s injury is not serious

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has revealed that Naby Keita’s injury is nothing more than a bruise. The midfielder was on the receiving end of a dangerous challenge by Paul Pogba against Manchester United on Sunday and was stretchered off the pitch.

There have been a few worries about the extent of Keita’s injury as Liverpool’s midfield has looked a bit light this season.

Lijnders, however, has revealed that Keita has a bruise, but the result could have been so much worse.

“Naby has a bruise in this moment. We assess it day by day. It’s looking good, so that’s good. It was a bad tackle. But luckily Naby's foot was not on the ground so it's just a bruise. It would have looked much worse had his foot been in the grass. A bruise is painful, of course,” Lijnders said.

Reports of Mohamed Salah demanding £500k-a-week not true

Journalist Kevin Palmer has revealed that the reports of Mohamed Salah and his representatives demanding wages of £500k-a-week are not true.

There have been several reports of Salah asking for a steep hike in his current wages to extend his stay beyond 2023.

Kevin Palmer 💙 @RealKevinPalmer Understand suggestions that Mo Salah and his agent are demanding £500k-a-week to stay at Liverpool are wide of the mark... not realistic. Talks are ongoing over a structured deal that works for all parties, including a big 'signing on' fee. Watch this space #LFC Understand suggestions that Mo Salah and his agent are demanding £500k-a-week to stay at Liverpool are wide of the mark... not realistic. Talks are ongoing over a structured deal that works for all parties, including a big 'signing on' fee. Watch this space #LFC https://t.co/8sg9ddbJB9

As per Palmer, Liverpool are working on a “structure deal” that would see Salah pocket a big signing-on fee. The winger has been in stunning form for Liverpool this season and even netted a hat-trick against Manchester United on Sunday.

Salzburg’s stance on Adeyemi revealed

As per Sky Sports Germany, Red Bull Salzburg are open to selling Karim Adeyemi in January, but only if they get him back on loan for the rest of the season.

Adeyemi has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Liverpool. The Reds are already planning January reinforcements to cover for the loss of key plays to the AFCON.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom

si.com/soccer/liverpo… ❗️𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠𝗘𝗗: Reliable German outlet @SkyDeutschland claims that Liverpool are indeed IN for RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi.It’s said that an early January transfer is possible, as long as they loan him back to Salzburg for 6 months 🔄✅✍🏻 @Da9mo ❗️𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠𝗘𝗗: Reliable German outlet @SkyDeutschland claims that Liverpool are indeed IN for RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi.It’s said that an early January transfer is possible, as long as they loan him back to Salzburg for 6 months 🔄✅✍🏻 @Da9mo

si.com/soccer/liverpo…

Adeyemi is being viewed as a long-term option, considering he is still only 19, who can be used sparingly in the second half of the season.

But it remains to be seen if Liverpool will sign him only to loan him back to the Austrian side, as it would defeat part of the purpose to sign him.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra