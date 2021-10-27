Liverpool News Roundup: Bayern Munich open to selling winger next summer, James Milner's injury timeline revealed, and more - 27 October 2021

Liverpool continued their impressive away form in the Premier League, demolishing Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday. The result meant the Merseyside giants remained second in the Premier League and extended their unbeaten start to the season to nine matches.

The Reds, however, have some tricky games coming up. They face Preston North End in the EFL Cup on Wednesday (October 27). Jurgen Klopp's side will then square off with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League this Saturday.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of October 27, 2021.

James Milner will not be available until the November international break

Liverpool midfielder James Milner had to be taken off in the first half against Manchester United, and he has now been ruled out for a few weeks.

The club have confirmed on their website that Milner sustained a hamstring injury, which is likely to keep him out until the next international break.

Club football will pause after the 7th of November as the players head to their respective national teams. That will give Milner some time to recover as he no longer plays for England.

Bayern Munich open to selling Liverpool target Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich are reportedly open to selling Kingsley Coman next summer as they do not want to lose him for free in 2023.

The Bavarians want to tie Coman down to a new deal, but do not want to give in to his high wage demands. With no resolution in sight, they could put him on the transfer list.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Nagelsmann on Coman: "King is an outstanding guy with an incredible personality who is fortunately healthy again. He's one of the best wingers in the world. I would love to work with him for many, many years to come because I value him incredibly both as a person and as a player" Nagelsmann on Coman: "King is an outstanding guy with an incredible personality who is fortunately healthy again. He's one of the best wingers in the world. I would love to work with him for many, many years to come because I value him incredibly both as a person and as a player" https://t.co/9tmje8UTOV

Liverpool have been linked with the Frenchman, but it remains to be seen if they will pay him exorbitant wages.

Coman's time at Bayern has been hampered by injuries and he is yet to hit the prime of his career. At 25, he would be a great long-term addition to Liverpool.

No sign that Bellingham will leave Dortmund, says Kehl

Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl has revealed that Jude Bellingham is happy at the club despite interest from Liverpool and other sides.

“He is a Borussia Dortmund player and remains a Borussia Dortmund player,” Kehl told Sport1.

“There’s a lot of interest around Jude Bellingham, not only Liverpool. But there is no bottom line and no exit clause. He is loved, he enjoys that. There are no signs he could leave Dortmund soon,” he added.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @berger_pj Borussia Dortmund head of first team Sebastian Kehl to @sport1: “There’s lot ot interest around Jude Bellingham, not only Liverpool. But there is no bottom line and no exit clause. He is loved, he enjoys that. There are no signs he could leave BVB soon”. 🟡🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #BVB Borussia Dortmund head of first team Sebastian Kehl to @sport1: “There’s lot ot interest around Jude Bellingham, not only Liverpool. But there is no bottom line and no exit clause. He is loved, he enjoys that. There are no signs he could leave BVB soon”. 🟡🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #BVB @berger_pj

Liverpool will have to break the bank to sign the midfielder because there is no release clause in his contract.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Dortmund are tough negotiators, as evidenced by the fact that they managed to keep Jadon Sancho for an additional year before selling him for a hefty fee to Manchester United.

Liverpool, however, will have money to spend next summer and are expected to test Dortmund's resolve.

Edited by Arvind Sriram