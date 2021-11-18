Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Colombia ace at the top of Klopp's transfer wish list, midfielder hopeful of returning in time to face Arsenal, and more - 18 November 2021

After their 3-2 defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League, Liverpool will look to bounce back after the international break when they face Arsenal at Anfield.

The Reds will hope to begin on a winning note after the international break as it is make-or-break time with plenty of games coming up.

Having sealed top spot in their Champions League group, Liverpool will look to cut Chelsea’s lead at the top of the Premier League table once they return to action.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of November 18, 2021.

Gerrard evades questions on future Liverpool role

New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has assured the club's fans that he is completely focused on the job he has undertaken.

The former Liverpool midfielder has made headlines since leaving Rangers midway through the season. Some of them have been on how the Villa job could be stepping stone he needs to take over from Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard: "I think everyone around the world knows what Liverpool means to me, but the focus and my commitment is very much at Aston Villa."

When asked about the same, Gerrard evaded the question and said he is focussed on Aston Villa.

"This press conference shouldn't be anything other than Aston Villa, everyone knows what Liverpool means to me and I said last week in a one to one that I’m all in. In terms of Liverpool, again, I don't think this press conference should be about any other club but Aston Villa. I think we have to show respect to our supporters. I think everyone around the world knows what Liverpool means to me, but the focus and my commitment is very much at Aston Villa,” Gerrard said.

Diaz is Klopp’s preferred option in the transfer window

As per Portuguese outlet Jornal de Notícias, Porto’s Luis Diaz is at the top of Jurgen Klopp’s wish list to bolster Liverpool’s frontline in January.

The Reds are likely to lose Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to the African Cup of Nations in January and will be short on quality options in attack.









Luis Diaz' Agent: "It's normal. If a player starts to stand out, if they consider him the best player in the Portuguese League, if he's the top scorer, it's normal. Can he leave Porto? I don't know, I can't even talk much at the moment, I'm in a meeting."

Diaz is the latest name to be linked, but he has already jumped ahead of other names on the list of targets.

The Colombian has been in fine form for Porto this season, and leads the goal-scoring charts in the Primeira Liga with nine in 11 games so far.

Henderson hoping to be available for Arsenal clash

After returning early from England duty, Jordan Henderson is hoping to be fit in time for Liverpool's clash with Arsenal on Saturday.

The Reds have had several injury issues this season, and their midfield has borne the brunt more than any other position on the pitch.

Liverpool will hope to have a fit Henderson for the clash against an in-form Arsenal who are just two points behind the Reds in the league table.

Edited by Arvind Sriram