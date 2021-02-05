Liverpool News Roundup: Defender backed to succeed, former teammate tips Mbappe to join Real Madrid, and more - 4th February 2021

Liverpool will hope to bounce back after losing against Brighton at home in the Premier League on Wednesday. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Liverpool from 4th February 2021.

Kylian Mbappe tipped to join Real Madrid over Liverpool

Former Real Madrid and PSG attacker Jese Rodriguez feels Kylian Mbappe would prefer a move to the Spanish capital because of his affinity to Cristiano Ronaldo and the city.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Real Madrid, but it looks likely that he will sign an extension with the Parisians. Jese, nevertheless, has said that Mbappe would love to go to Real Madrid to emulate his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He would love to go to Real Madrid. His idol has always been Cristiano [Ronaldo]. He loves Madrid and I am sure he will play there one day," said Jese Rodriguez.

Alex Neil says Liverpool have done good business by signing Ben Davies

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has explained that Ben Davies will do well at Liverpool after the centre-back made the switch to the Premier League. An injury-ravaged Liverpool finally decided to sign Davies from Preston on deadline day, and they got him for a cut-price fee ahead of Celtic.

Davies’ form under Neil was impressive and the Preston manager says the defender is ready to play in the Premier League.

"I think he's ready, I think he is at a stage where his game has come together, and I think if he does get an opportunity, we will be talking about a real quality centre-back," said Alex Neil.

Fabinho hoping to return soon

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has admitted that he hopes to return to action soon after missing three games for the Reds. Fabinho has not featured for Liverpool since their defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup and the Reds have missed him to an extent.

It remains to be seen if he will be back in time for the important game against Manchester City on Sunday. The player, though, has revealed that he is feeling better.

“I had a slight discomfort in training so we decided that I shouldn’t play against Tottenham or West Ham,” said Fabinho. "But I started undergoing my recovery straight away and I’m feeling a lot better than I was at the start of last week. Hopefully, I’ll have the opportunity to come back for these games we have coming up."

“We’re not exactly sure how long I will be out but I’m working hard to be back playing as soon as possible," added Fabinho.