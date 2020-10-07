Liverpool News Roundup: Former assistant manager makes Klopp claim, Reds linked with French defender, and more - 7th October, 2020

In today's Liverpool news roundup, we have the latest as a former Reds' assistant coach detailed why he left the job, while the Reds have been linked to a big transfer for next summer already.

Zeljko Buvac admits to "break up" with Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac has lifted the lid on his departure from the Reds two years ago, saying that it was just a "happening" after several years together.

From the time Klopp took his first managerial role at Mainz until April 2018, Buvac remained the no.2, and was fondly referred to as "The Brain" by Klopp.

"By and large for all these 18 years [with Klopp] I felt myself in charge," Buvac told Nobel.

"I did all the same work, I just didn't have that much attention - all these interviews, but I didn't need it."

Buvac left his role as the Liverpool assistant manager right before the second leg of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League semifinal against AS Roma.

Asked why the split happened, Buvac just admitted that it was a split that was not exactly dictated by a particular incident.

"Everyone asks how and why, but people live together for 30 years and then they break up. It happens," the Serbian said.

Liverpool to battle Manchester United for Dayot Upamecano

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly set to battle it out next summer to sign Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig.

Liverpool finished the recently concluded transfer window, having not bought a centre-back to replace Dejan Lovren, who left to join Zenit St. Petersburg.

Upamecano signed a contract extension at Leipzig last summer, which meant that his old contract, which had a £54m release clause, was not valid.

According to the The Metro, who cited Bild, Upamecano's new contract has a €40m release clause, which will only become active next summer.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have been tipped to activate that clause, with the French centre-back's final destination set to be a matter of who agrees personal terms.

Georginio Wijnaldum says Barcelona interest was not concrete

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum said that a summer move to Barcelona was not even a consideration for him, because the interest from the Catalans was not concrete.

Speaking during a press conference, Wijnaldum said that if there was serious interest from Barcelona, there would have been more spoken and written about it during the transfer window.

"I don’t think [the Barcelona interest] was that serious, otherwise you would have read a bit more, or more would have happened. There was nothing concrete. I didn’t have to think about it," Wijnaldum said.