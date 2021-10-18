Liverpool News Roundup: Former defender urges Reds to make Salah their record earner, Klopp provides a key update on midfielder, and more - 18 October 2021

Liverpool continued their impressive away form in the Premier League on Saturday when they put five goals past Watford to stay within a point of league leaders Chelsea.

The Reds have some important games coming up as they will first face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League before squaring off against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of October 18, 2021.

Danny Mills says Liverpool should tie down Salah to a lucrative new deal

Former Premier League centre-back Danny Mills has explained that Liverpool would be better off spending around £82 million on Mohamed Salah than looking for a replacement.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a lucrative £350,000 a week contract for Salah with add-ons. That would make him the highest-paid footballer in the Reds’ history.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 🎙 Ben Foster on Mohamed Salah: “There are times when he gets the ball that as a goalkeeper he just worries you. He can do anything. Go inside, outside, drop a shoulder and his movement is incredible, and his work-rate.” 🎙 Ben Foster on Mohamed Salah: “There are times when he gets the ball that as a goalkeeper he just worries you. He can do anything. Go inside, outside, drop a shoulder and his movement is incredible, and his work-rate.” https://t.co/XJpQOT8Ey9

Mills has explained that it’s a no-brainer for Liverpool to extend Salah’s contract given the cost of signing an expensive replacement.

“He’s a fantastic player, he’s worth it. If that’s the going rate, that’s the going rate. If they were to lose Mo Salah how much does it cost to replace him?" Mills said.

“You’ve got to get a transfer in of £60million, £70million then you’ve got to give them £150,000, £200,000-a-week. You’ve got to look at the whole package. There are the bonuses and signing-on fees too,” he added.

Curtis Jones to miss Atletico Madrid clash

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is expected to miss the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, manager Jürgen Klopp has confirmed.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Curtis Jones:"Hopefully he will make the final steps this week. Hopefully he is ready for Manchester United." 🔴 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Curtis Jones:"Hopefully he will make the final steps this week. Hopefully he is ready for Manchester United." 🔴 https://t.co/5XnGiRPYuu

Jones picked up an injury while training with the England Under-21 side during the recent international break. He missed therecent Premier League win against Watford, and is expected to continue his recovery to be fit in time for the fixture against Manchester United on Sunday.

"Unfortunately Curtis was only with us in the warming up and will be here in Liverpool to hopefully make the final steps to full training. Today he did only warming up and then did his stuff, but still individual training and we decided to leave him here to continue that. And then hopefully he is ready for United,” Klopp said.

Former Liverpool midfielder says Adeyemi should join Borussia Dortmund

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes Borussia Dortmund would be the ideal destination for Karim Adeyemi in terms of his style and development.

The German forward has been linked with Liverpool and Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga champions reportedly leading the race to sign him.

Also Read

Hamann, however, believes Adeyemi should follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland and join Dortmund.

"Football at Dortmund suits him better. He could sit on the bench behind Robert Lewandowski at Bayern. But if he continues to score, Adeyemi won’t play for two or three years. Only a few clubs can claim to have developed players like that (Dortmund). If Haaland were to leave, Borussia Dortmund would not be the worst destination for Adeyemi. I don’t know whether he would be given the time he needs at Bayern,” Hamann said.

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Arvind Sriram