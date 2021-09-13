Liverpool News Roundup: Harvey Elliot set to undergo surgery, Mohamed Salah's contract talks set to drag on, and more - 13 September 2021

Liverpool will look to build some momentum in the Premier League and Cup competitions with some important fixtures on the horizon in the next fortnight or so.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of September 13, 2021.

Liverpool confirm Elliot is set to undergo a surgery

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot is set to undergo surgery after dislocating his ankle during the win over Leeds United.

The 18-year old was stretchered off the field in the second half and replaced by Jordan Henderson following a dangerous challenge from Pascal Struijk.

Liverpool have confirmed that the teenager has been discharged from hospital and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

The surgery will rule out Elliot for a while and it is a massive blow for the Reds. Elliot started the season well after impressing Jürgen Klopp with his tenacious displays in pre-season.

Gary Neville says Salah one of the great Premier League forwards

Mohamed Salah joined the 100-goal club in the Premier League after his opener against Leeds United on Sunday. The goal made him the fifth-fastest player to reach a ton in the English top flight.

Despite playing as a winger/inside forward, Salah’s goal-scoring return has been impeccable since he joined the Reds.

🎙 Gary Neville on Mohamed Salah:



“Now you recognise he is one of the real great Premier League forwards. Sometimes he gets criticism for being too selfish but he’s not, he’s absolutely outstanding.” pic.twitter.com/kH0uwCpgKc — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 13, 2021

Former Premier League defender Gary Neville feels the achievement makes it all the more obvious that he is one of the best forwards to have played in England.

"Now you recognise he is one of the real great Premier League forwards. Sometimes he gets criticism for being too selfish but he's not, he's absolutely outstanding," Neville said.

Salah contract talks set to drag on

Liverpool are yet to tie down Mohamed Salah to a new contract, and The Athletic reporter James Pearce has claimed that negotiations could drag on.

The Egyptian star's current contract with the club runs until 2023, and rumors of his exorbitant salary demands did the rounds a couple of weeks ago.

.@JamesPearceLFC on Mo Salah's contract situation:



"I'm not aware of any recent developments. It was always going to be the most tricky of this summer's negotiations so it is bound to take some time." #awlive [the athletic] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 13, 2021

The veracity of his rumored wage demands is yet to be confirmed. Liverpool are trying to secure his future, but Pearce has revealed there have been no new developments.

"I'm not aware of any recent developments. It was always going to be the most tricky of this summer's negotiations so it is bound to take some time," Pearce revealed on The Athletic.

Salah briefly flirted with the idea of moving to La Liga last year, but there was no real interest in his services from Spain.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar