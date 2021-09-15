Liverpool News Roundup: Harvey Elliott responds to FA's decision, Reds fail in their attempts to offload German custodian, and more - 15 September 2021 

On the back of a 3-0 win against Leeds United at the weekend, Liverpool will look to build some momentum in the Premier League and Cup competitions with some important fixtures on the horizon in the next fortnight or so.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of September 15, 2021.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius turned down the chance to join Basel

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius had the chance to join Basel earlier in the summer, but turned down the chance.

As per The Athletic, Karius had to take a wage cut to join Basel but he wasn’t too keen. The German instead decided to remain at Anfield as Basel’s loan and permanent bids were rejected.

Karius is not expected to feature this season unless Liverpool suffer a massive goalkeeping crisis. He is currently behind the duo of Caoimhín Kelleher and Adrian, and is the club’s fourth choice goalkeeper.

The 28-year old’s contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2022, and it’s likely that he will leave as a free agent should the Reds fail to offload him in January.

Alisson says Liverpool want to win the Champions League again

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has admitted that their opening clash against AC Milan in the Champions League will not be easy, but they have high ambitions this season.

The Reds were beaten by Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the competition last season, and watched Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City battle it out in the final.

Liverpool have been handed a tough draw in the Champions League, but Alisson believes his side have enough quality to target another winning run.

“I believe in my team, my teammates and our quality. It’s a really hard opponent but we have our goals, our targets. First is going through the next phase of the tournament but obviously the biggest goal in the Champions League is winning,” Alisson said.

Harvey Elliott has his say on Pascal Struijk’s suspension

Harvey Elliott has responded to the FA’s decision to upheld Pascal Strujik’s suspension. Struijk was shown a direct red after his challenge on Elliott resulted in a broken ankle for the teenager.

Orta Know Better Podcast 🎧🎙 @OrtaKnowBetter Mutual Respect between Pascal and Harvey Elliot on Instagram after his unfortunate injury yesterday. Speedy Recovery Harvey 🤝 Mutual Respect between Pascal and Harvey Elliot on Instagram after his unfortunate injury yesterday. Speedy Recovery Harvey 🤝 https://t.co/1FautCR4EI

The absence of mitigation resulted in a red card, and Elliott called the decision “wrong” on Instagram.

“Sorry about this Pascal. I think it’s wrong. But it’ll soon blow over brother and you’ll be back in no time smashing it again. Keep positive,” Elliott responded.

