Liverpool News Roundup: Jurgen Klopp explains his reaction after Atletico Madrid clash, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic linked, and more - 19 October 2021

Liverpool continued their impressive form in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday as they picked up a hard-fought 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid. Their win means they are top of their group with three points from as many games.

The Reds have some important games coming up. They will first face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday before squaring off against Atletico Madrid in the return leg of the Champions League next month.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of October 19, 2021.

Jürgen Klopp says he will shake hands with Diego Simeone in the next game

Liverpool emerged as 3-1 winners against Atletico Madrid, and there was an incident after the final whistle that has made headlines.

Diego Simeone ran down the tunnel after the game, without shaking Jürgen Klopp's hands. This seemed to have irritated the German.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Simeone runs off down the tunnel at the final whistle without shaking Klopp's hand. Klopp waves in his direction. #LFC Simeone runs off down the tunnel at the final whistle without shaking Klopp's hand. Klopp waves in his direction. #LFC

Klopp, however, explained after the game that he wasn't angry as he could understand Simeone's reaction after an intense game.

"I wanted to shake his hand - we are both emotional. He was angry with the game - nothing else. When we see each other again we will 100% shake hands,” Klopp said.

Liverpool linked with a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

SS Lazio v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Liverpool are expected to add more strength and depth to their midfield and have been linked with a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 26-year-old has registered three goals and two assists in 10 appearances for the Italian club across all competitions this season.

As per Fichajes, the midfielder will cost somewhere in the range of £59 million, which is certainly not a cheap fee.

It remains to be seen how far the Reds will go to sign the midfielder, who is still only 26 and is approaching the peak years of his career.

Mohamed Salah reportedly wants £400,000 per week

The Telegraph have claimed that Mohamed Salah wants a salary of £400,000 per week to extend his stay beyond 2023 at Anfield.

Liverpool FC @LFC The first player in our history to score in nine consecutive appearances for us ⚽️👏 @MoSalah The first player in our history to score in nine consecutive appearances for us ⚽️👏 @MoSalah 👏 https://t.co/Ht8kJkNLRu

Salah's outstanding displays for Liverpool this season have made him the talk of the town. The club are yet to offer him a new deal despite securing the futures of several other first-team stars this past summer.

The 29-year-old has already scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 11 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

The Egyptian got on the score-sheet twice against Atletico Madrid. In the process, he became the first player in Liverpool's history to score in nine successive games.

