Liverpool News Roundup: Jurgen Klopp willing to wait to sign Real Madrid midfielder, Jorge Mendes trying to set up Anfield move for English ace, and more - 11 November 2021

After a 3-2 defeat against West Ham United in the Premier League, Liverpool will look to bounce back after the international break when they face Arsenal at Anfield.

The Reds will hope their players return healthy after a few taxing international matches as they will need them fit for the busy December period.

Having sealed top spot in their Champions League group, Liverpool will look to cut Chelsea’s lead at the top of the Premier League table once they return to action.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of November 11, 2021.

Fabio Carvalho linked with Liverpool move

As per Daily Mail, Liverpool are the leading candidates to sign Fulham attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho next summer.

Jorge Mendes, Carvalho’s agent, is trying to set up a move to Liverpool after the midfielder's contract with the Cottages expires in the summer of 2022.

Carvalho has done well for Fulham this season, scoring three goals in seven appearances in the Championship so far. He is currently in the midst of a breakthrough season after being promoted to the senior team from the Under-23 side over the summer.

Despite being born in Portugal, Carvalho has represented England at various youth levels.

Klopp willing to wait to sign Valverde

Reports in Spain claim Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp wants to sign Federico Valverde, but the Uruguayan's long-term contract with Real Madrid could be a stumbling block.

El Nacional have revealed that Klopp is willing to wait to sign the Uruguayan midfielder.

𝗦𝗣𝗔𝗜𝗡: Jürgen Klopp wants Federico Valverde in his team, but his long term contract with Real Madrid could be an issue (2027). Liverpool are willing to wait as long as needed for him, as they know in a few years he will be more affordable.



Source: @ElNacionalCat 🇪🇸🗞 𝗦𝗣𝗔𝗜𝗡: Jürgen Klopp wants Federico Valverde in his team, but his long term contract with Real Madrid could be an issue (2027). Liverpool are willing to wait as long as needed for him, as they know in a few years he will be more affordable.Source: @ElNacionalCat 🇪🇸🗞 https://t.co/pqGuCGBxwZ

Valverde’s future at Real Madrid has been the subject of intense speculation. This even forced manager Carlo Ancelotti to come out and say no player would be kept at the club against his wishes.

The 23-year-old has started in eight of the 12 games for Real Madrid this season, and is seen as a long-term midfield option by Liverpool.

Carragher says new sporting director’s first task will be to sign a forward

Liverpool have confirmed that current sporting director Michael Edwards will step down at the end of the season.

The Reds will promote Julian Ward as the new director, and he will have big boots to fill as Edwards has done a fantastic job.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher feels there is a lot of work to be done by Ward, with one of the tasks being to sign younger players.

Carragher pointed out that the club will need to add fresh blood to their attack with the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah not getting any younger.

"You can’t allow the front three to get old together – I think in the summer that’s the area where you’ve got to be looking to the future,” Carragher said.

“You don’t necessarily break it up, because it’s started so fantastically well this season, and though Jota has made a big impact, I’d like to see one more," he added.

James Pearce

A look at his expertise and why FSG have shown such faith in him.



The remarkable rise of Julian Ward at Liverpool. From scouting manager for Spain/Portugal to sporting director in less than seven years.

