Liverpool News Roundup: Key departure confirmed, Reds willing to nearly double midfielder's salary to sign him, and more - 10 November 2021

After a 3-2 defeat against West Ham United in the Premier League, Liverpool will look to bounce back after the international break when they face Arsenal at Anfield.

The Reds will hope their players return healthy after another taxing international break as they will need them fit for the busy December period.

Having sealed top spot in their Champions League group, Liverpool will look to cut Chelsea’s lead at the top of the Premier League table after the international break.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of November 10, 2021.

Michael Edwards to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards has confirmed in an open letter that he will leave the club at the end of the 2021-22 season. He wrote:

“I had always planned to cap my time at the club to a max of 10 years."

“I’ve loved working here, but I am a big believer in change. I think it’s good for the individual and, in a work setting, good for the employer, too.”

Edwards was recruited by Liverpool almost 10 years ago. He has been hugely influential in the Jürgen Klopp era.

Edwards is set to be replaced by Julian Ward, who is currently the assistant sporting director at the club.

Former player says Trent Alexander-Arnold does not think about defending

Former Manchester United and Leeds United player Johnny Giles feels Trent Alexander-Arnold is brilliant going forward but does not think about defending. He explained:

"Alexander-Arnold, he is absolutely brilliant going forward. And Robertson is quite good as well, but he is better defensively."

"But I think Alexander-Arnold is a disaster defensively. I don’t think he even thinks about defending."

The full-back has often attracted criticism for his defensive displays, even though he does well more often than not.

Alexander-Arnold finished with a goal and an assist against West Ham United, but it wasn’t enough, and the Reds succumbed to their first defeat in the league.

Liverpool willing to double Marcelo Brozovic’s salary

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Marcelo Brozovic as the Croatian is expected to leave Inter Milan next summer as a free agent.

Brozovic is currently earning around £70,000 a week, and Liverpool are reportedly willing to increase it to nearly double to sign him next year.

The Reds are likely to add more depth to their midfield next summer or possibly in January. Brozovic is one of several names on the wishlist, but the Merseyside giants are expected to face competition for his services.

