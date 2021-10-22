Liverpool News Roundup: Klopp provides an update on midfield star, Ajax trying to tie down Reds' target to a new contract, and more - 22 October 2021

Liverpool continued their impressive form in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday as they picked up a hard-fought 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid. Their victory means they are top of their group with three points from as many games.

The Reds have some important games coming up. They will first face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday before squaring off against Atletico Madrid in the return leg of the UCL next month.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of October 22, 2021.

Jurgen Klopp says is not interested in comparing Salah and Ronaldo

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s impressive goal-scoring form has earned him comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo. The two will share the same pitch when Liverpool face Manchester United this Sunday.

Salah has outshone Cristiano Ronaldo so far this season. When Klopp was asked about comparing the two, he focussed on the individual abilities of both instead before claiming he isn’t interested in comparing them.

"I've never thought about that. Both are world class players. Ronaldo's left foot is not that bad but Mo Salah's is probably better! Cristiano is probably better in the air and with his right foot.

"Speed-wise, both are quick and both are desperate to score goals but I am not too interested in comparing, sorry," Klopp said.

Thiago could return for Liverpool before the next international break

Jürgen Klopp has revealed that Thiago Alcantara is yet to return to team training, but has started training alone.

𝘼𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 @AnfieldEffect Jurgen Klopp is hoping that Thiago will be cleared to resume training within the next week. Curtis Jones is set to be back at the weekend. { @MaddockMirror } ~ #LFC Jurgen Klopp is hoping that Thiago will be cleared to resume training within the next week. Curtis Jones is set to be back at the weekend. {@MaddockMirror} ~ #LFC https://t.co/5H8Rajdm4l

The Spaniard hasn’t featured for Liverpool since their win against Crystal Palace, and Klopp gave a timeline of his potential return.

"He [Thiago] was not in team training yet and will not be this week, for sure. He is running, so that's a good sign.

"I am not sure, maybe it is before the international break or, for sure, after the international break, that's what we expect. We will see," Klopp said.

Liverpool trying to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax

Ryan Gravenberch is attracting interest from several clubs, including Liverpool. Juventus and Manchester United are also interested in signing the midfielder.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 🥇• Ajax are desperate to renew the contract of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as his current contract ends soon.There is interest from almost every top side in Europe SPECIALLY #Liverpool , Juventus, and Manchester United.Source: @Telegraaf 🗞🇳🇱 🥇• Ajax are desperate to renew the contract of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as his current contract ends soon.There is interest from almost every top side in Europe SPECIALLY #Liverpool, Juventus, and Manchester United.Source: @Telegraaf 🗞🇳🇱 https://t.co/BdfRvPP9Pt

Also Read

Ajax are reportedly desperate to extend Gravenberch’s contract to thwart interest, but might find it hard to retain the impressive Dutchman’s services.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are expected to strengthen their midfield next year, and Gravenberch would be a good option considering how well he has progressed.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar