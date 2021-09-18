Liverpool News Roundup: Klopp says there's more to come from Thiago, Reds in talks to extend midfielder's contract, and more - 17 September 2021

Liverpool are looking to build some momentum in the Premier League and cup competitions after securing a 3-2 win against AC Milan in the Champions League. The Reds have some important fixtures on the horizon in the next fortnight or so.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of September 17, 2021.

Klopp says Thiago’s Liverpool career is only getting started

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has explained that Thiago Alcantara can get even better after a difficult first season at Anfield.

Thiago joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020, and had a tough start to his career with the Reds. The Spaniard tested positive for COVID-19, and then also picked up an injury in the Merseyside derby that kept him out for quite a while last season.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Thiago's first year at Liverpool:



"He’s showed what kind of player he can be for us and will be for us. There’s a lot more to come from him of course." 🔴 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Thiago's first year at Liverpool:



"He’s showed what kind of player he can be for us and will be for us. There’s a lot more to come from him of course." 🔴 https://t.co/q6OvHwK8FM

However, the midfielder finished the season strongly and has begun the 2021-22 season brightly. Klopp said there’s a lot more to come from Thiago.

“Of course the start was not perfect – he came here, got COVID, got injured early and stuff like this that of course makes everything more difficult. Maybe it’s now a year, but actually it’s only really half a year because of all the things that happened," Klopp said.

"Coming then into a club in the most difficult period of all our lives - he settled really well despite that. His family is here and loves it here – he’s in the middle of the team. That was very quickly the case.

“He’s a really good character, has a really good personality, and obviously a world-class player, so no, it's all fine. [There’s] much more [to come from him]," Klopp added.

Liverpool working to extend Naby Keita’s contract

Despite failing to put in consistent displays for Liverpool, Naby Keita’s future might lie on Merseyside.

The Reds are reportedly working to extend Keita's deal, which would see him stay beyond 2023. The Guinean joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2018, and has made 80 appearances for the club so far.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 🇮🇹🥉• Liverpool are currently negotiating a new contract with Guinean midfielder Naby Keita. His current contract is set to expire in 2023.



Source: @CMdotcom 🌐 🇮🇹🥉• Liverpool are currently negotiating a new contract with Guinean midfielder Naby Keita. His current contract is set to expire in 2023.



Source: @CMdotcom 🌐

Keita, however, has failed to show his best form regularly as he has been unlucky with injuries. At 26, he is entering the peak years of his career, and Liverpool feel he can still deliver in the coming years.

Micah Richards says Salah will be key in Liverpool’s title pursuit

Former Premier League defender Micah Richards feels Mohamed Salah is irreplaceable and explained the attacker will be a key player in Liverpool’s title pursuit this season.

"I'm not making a comparison with Lionel Messi but he was doing things that were Messi-like. Without Mo, Liverpool aren't in the title race this season. Quite simply, he is irreplaceable, the man for the big occasion," Richards wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

Salah has started the season brightly and scored his 100th Premier League goal against Leeds United on the previous matchday.

Edited by Prem Deshpande