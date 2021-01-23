Liverpool News Roundup: Jurgen Klopp on Manchester United clash, club linked with Declan Rice, and more - 22nd January 2021

Liverpool lost their first league match at Anfield for the first time in almost four years, following Burnley's 1-0 triumph on Merseyside. The Reds will look to return to winning ways when they take on Manchester United in an FA Cup game on Sunday.

Form goes out of the window in FA Cup clash against Manchester United: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have been in a poor run of form of late, but manager Jurgen Klopp remains upbeat. The Reds will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The two sides squared off in the Premier League last Sunday, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Both teams will want to progress in the domestic cup competition, and despite Manchester United being in a rich vein of form, there will be pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is yet to win a trophy for the Red Devils.

When asked in his pre-match press conference if form will go out of the window on Sunday as it’s a different competition, Klopp agreed and said:

“Yeah [form goes out of the window], it’s a different competition. Again, we want to go through and for that we have to play really well because United is obviously in a good moment and they get all the results they wanted so far. That’s why we have to be ready, 100 per cent.”

Liverpool, who beat Aston Villa 4-1 in the previous round of the FA Cup, have failed to score in their last four Premier League outings.

Declan Rice on Liverpool's radar

Declan Rice has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea for quite some time now, but recent reports claim Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City have joined the race for the England international's signature.

Due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, West Ham United's valuation of the player could drop to £50 million from £80 million, as per 90min.

Rice continues to put in impressive performances for West Ham, who are currently seventh in the Premier League table.

LIverpool have been linked with Declan Rice and Adama Traorehttps://t.co/0kC9UrGybt — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) January 22, 2021

"I cannot decide if we do something in the transfer market or not" - Jurgen Klopp

Following Liverpool’s poor run of form in the Premier League, there has been a lot of talk about the Reds dipping in the January transfer window.

The Merseyside giants are currently without Diogo Jota, who will remain sidelined until the end of February. With Liverpool failing to find the back of the net in their last four league games, there is the clear need to add some freshness to the attack.

Jurgen Klopp was asked about potential signings, but he remained coy and claimed that it’s not up to him to decide what to do in the transfer market.

“These decisions are not my decisions. I cannot decide if we do something in the transfer market or not. We discuss the situation pretty much on a daily basis, could we improve something or not and we make recommendations but I cannot spend the money. I never did. Is that news to you? I don’t want to confuse anybody. I just said what I said,” Klopp said.