Liverpool News Roundup: Klopp wanted by Spanish giants' presidential candidate, Reds striker told to be worried, and more - 4th November, 2020

In today's Liverpool news roundup, we have the latest as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a target for a presidential candidate at Barcelona. There's also news on a former Liverpool star asking Roberto Firmino to be worried about his spot in the starting XI, and more.

Jurgen Klopp wanted by Barcelona presidential candidate

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta is said to want Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to lead the Catalan club, if he wins the election, which is set to be held soon.

After the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu and the rest of the board, Barcelona will elect a new president soon, and Laporta is one of the candidates.

According to Okdiario, Laporta is keen to have Klopp be the man to lead the Barcelona first-team, if he does get elected.

There is, however, no indication that Klopp would want to end his association with the Reds. The charismatic German only signed a new contract with Liverpool in 2019, which would see him take charge of the Reds until the 2023-24 season.

Peter Crouch worried for Roberto Firmino's spot in Liverpool side

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has said that if he were Roberto Firmino, he would be worried by Diogo Jota's sizzling start to life as a Liverpool player.

Jota has scored six goals in four games in the last ten days, with the crowning glory coming on Tuesday night in Bergamo, when the Portuguese scored a hat-trick to headline a sensational 5-0 win over Atalanta.

Firmino has not looked at his best this season so far, and has scored only one goal, which was an easy tap-in to an empty net against Sheffield United a couple of weeks ago.

"Salah started through the middle and then drifted out wide and it’s like they know that someone then needs to take that central position," Crouch said.

"Jota did it fantastically and he’s doing it on a number of occasions. He just looks so sharp.“We never thought you could break up the front three with Firmino as well but if I’m him, I’m slightly worried," the Englishman concluded.

Reds linked with signing Nigerian winger from Villareal

Liverpool are said to be one of many Premier League clubs who are targeting a move for Villareal's Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze.

According to 90min, Manchester United, Everton, Chelsea, Leicester and Wolves are all in the race to sign Chukwueze, along with Liverpool.

Chukwueze reportedly has a release clause of €100m at Villareal, where his contract runs out at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Right now, Chukwueze might seem surplus to requirements at Liverpool, especially after Jota's storming start to the season. But to stay ahead of the pack, Klopp would know that the recruitment has got to be spot on, to enable the transition from the current crop, when the time comes.