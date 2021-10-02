Liverpool News Roundup: Klopp wants special atmosphere for Manchester City clash, Real Madrid ace's regret over not joining the Reds, and more - 2 October 2021

Following their 5-1 win against Porto in the Champions League, Liverpool will look to make a statement against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds will hope to beat the Premier League holders before the international break, and retain their place at the top of the league table. On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumours as on October 2, 2021.

Klopp urges the Liverpool fans to make Anfield special against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has urged fans at Anfield to turn up the volume against Manchester City this Sunday.

The two teams will face off in a heavy-weight fixture that could lay down a marker in the Premier League. Both Liverpool and Manchester City have started well. The two sides will look to get the upper hand in the title race, even though it’s still very early in the season.

Liverpool have been a tough nut to crack at Anfield for Manchester City, as the Reds have lost just once in the Sheikh Mansour era to the Sky Blues. The loss came last season, without the presence of fans during the pandemic.

With fans back in the stadium, Klopp said the team will need their famous raucous support against Manchester City:

"That’s what we need again. I know after that long time without each other I don’t have to ask for that. The people have been exceptional since we are back – I love each second,” Klopp said.

Lucas Vazquez regrets not signing for Liverpool

EL Nacional have claimed that Lucas Vazquez regrets his decision not to join Liverpool last summer.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Lucas Vazquez rejected the opportunity to sign for Liverpool this summer, instead deciding to renew his contract with Real Madrid, which is a decision the 30-year-old now regrets. [ElNacional] Lucas Vazquez rejected the opportunity to sign for Liverpool this summer, instead deciding to renew his contract with Real Madrid, which is a decision the 30-year-old now regrets. [ElNacional] https://t.co/mMevyezhRD

The Spaniard was linked with a move to Anfield, but instead chose to renew his contract with Real Madrid.

Unfortunately for him, it hasn’t worked out well so far as he has started in just two La Liga games so far this season.

Vazquez was a favored option for former manager Zinedine Zidane, but he might not get regular playing time under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Salah wants to stay at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is reportedly keen to stay at Anfield, but is wondering why the Reds haven’t moved quickly to secure his future.

🎖· It is Mo Salah's preference to remain at Liverpool but he has seen how smoothly Manchester City dealt with Kevin De Bruyne's contract negotiations and wonders why it has not been the same for him.



As per The Athletic’s James Pearce, Salah feels he has a higher level to reach at Liverpool. But the Reds have not yet made up their mind to break their wage structure for the Egyptian.

Salah will hope to play a key role for Liverpool against Manchester City on Sunday, having started the season well.

