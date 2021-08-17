Liverpool News Roundup: Midfielder joins Blackburn Rovers on loan, Reds' quartet could miss key fixtures, and more - 16 August 2021

Liverpool have had a quiet transfer window so far, having signed just one player in the summer. The club plan to clear a few players from their squad to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of August 16, 2021.

Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson has joined Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers have signed Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson on loan for a season. Clarkson will hope to emulate Harvey Elliott, who spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Ewood Park.

Clarkson has already made his senior debut for the Reds, and played in a dead-rubber Champions League group game against FC Midtjylland last season.

Leighton Clarkson has finalised a loan move to @Rovers.



Best of luck for the season ahead, Leighton 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 16, 2021

With the Liverpool midfield already well-stocked, a loan move is perhaps ideal for Clarkson’s development as he seeks more senior team football.

Blackburn will hope to finish in the top six spots this season, having finished 15th in the Championship last time around.

Liverpool could be without key quartet for some games this season

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho could be quarantined for 10 days post the international break in September.

The trio have been named in the Brazilian squad for the World Cup qualifiers, but considering Brazil is still on the UK government’s red list, they will have to remain in mandatory isolation.

Mohamed Salah is another player who may miss a few games as Egypt, like Brazil, are on the travel red list as per Liverpool Echo.

It remains to be seen how the situation will pan out in the coming weeks as several clubs could be affected due to the international break.

Sheffield United announce Ben Davies transfer

Ben Davies has joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan and will hope to play a key role in their promotion bid.

The Blades are seeking an immediate return to the top-flight after suffering relegation under Chris Wilder last season.

Davies is in the building. 👊 pic.twitter.com/Q4Nt4Ig3gU — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 16, 2021

Davies, who was signed from Preston in January, failed to make a single first-team appearance last season. He did feature in pre-season, but was the club’s sixth-choice centre-back.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Arvind Sriram