Liverpool News Roundup: Midfielder to miss derby, Klopp dreams of superstar transfer, and more - 16th October, 2020

In today's Liverpool news roundup, we have the latest as the Reds' team for this weekend's Merseyside Derby begins to take shape, while two young wingers have sealed loan moves to Championship clubs.

Naby Keita to miss Merseyside Derby

Liverpool's Guinean midfielder Naby Keita is set to miss the Merseyside Derby on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp saying he is not ready to play.

Keita had tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty, but a second test had reportedly returned negative, allowing him to return to Liverpool.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference today, Klopp said that most of his players had returned from international duty in good shape, apart from Keita.

"Alisson [Becker] looks really good. Very positive and he made big steps. No timeframe but he looks really good. Naby is not ready, apart from that...they all came back healthy," Klopp said.

Adrian is set to deputize in goal, with Alisson recovering from a shoulder problem. Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane are also now back in full training after recovering from COVID-19 themselves.

Kylian Mbappe is Jurgen Klopp's "dream" Liverpool signing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is "dreaming: of signing Kylian Mbappe in the near future, according to reports in Spain.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been named as clubs that are interested in signing Mbappe by AS.

AS are claiming that the Liverpool head coach "dreams" of signing Mbappe, but is also mindful of the fact that Liverpool might not be able to compete with the financial might of Real Madrid.

It has also been reported that Mbappe is keen to move to Real Madrid, as that would enable him to work with Zinedine Zidane, who he sees as one of his heroes.

Harry Wilson and Harvey Elliott seal Championship loan moves

Young Liverpool wingers Harry Wilson and Harvey Elliott today sealed loan moves to the Championship, to join Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

Elliott, only 17, has made his move to Blackburn as Liverpool bid to continue his development by ensuring that he gets enough game-time in a competitive environment.

In Wilson's case, he was up for sale throughout the summer transfer window, but no club could meet Liverpool's asking price for the Welshman.

Burnley were said to be the closest to finalising a permanent move for Wilson, but that move fell through, with Liverpool not willing to budge on their asking price.

In another deadline day loan move, another forgotten Liverpool youngster - Ben Woodburn - moved to Blackpool on loan, to re-unite with Neil Critchley, who was the coach of the Liverpool U23 side until last season.