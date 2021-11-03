Liverpool News Roundup: Reds among several clubs chasing Real Madrid attacker, Klopp handed double injury boost ahead of Atletico Madrid clash, and more - 3 November 2021

After a disappointing 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, Liverpool will hope to prevail over Atletico Madrid in their Champions League fixture on Wednesday.

Liverpool are top of the Group B standings with nine points from three games. They can secure a spot in the knockout rounds with a win against Atletico, and seal top spot if Porto fail to defeat AC Milan.

Liverpool have a tricky game against West Ham United in the Premier League after their clash against Atletico Madrid before the next international break.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of November 3, 2021.

Liverpool eyeing a move for Marco Asensio

Liverpool are among several top clubs monitoring Marco Asensio’s situation at Real Madrid. Asensio has dropped down the pecking order at Real Madrid, and may have to move elsewhere for regular football.

Carlo Ancelotti has preferred the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo this season, so Asensio has started just three games in La Liga.

Liverpool are expected to strengthen their team in the summer, but it remains to be seen if Asensio will join them considering he will have to compete with Mohamed Salah for a first-team place.

Asensio’s contract with Real Madrid runs until 2023, and he is likely to cost around €35 million in the current market.

Fabinho and Thiago available for Atletico Madrid clash

Liverpool have received a double injury boost ahead of their game against Atletico Madrid on matchday four of the Champions League.

Both Fabinho and Thiago trained for Liverpool, and are available for selection against Diego Simeone’s side.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp said he will decide on the duo’s participation after watching them train with the rest of the squad.

"Fabinho and Thiago trained completely normally and are in contention, which is good obviously. It's very helpful and so we will see."

Michael Edwards set to join RB Leipzig

Liverpool’s director of football Michael Edwards is set to join RB Leipzig in January, as per Sport Bild.

The Athletic had revealed earlier in the season that this was going to be Edwards’ final year at the club, but he could leave as early as January next year.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom



✍🏻

si.com/soccer/liverpo… ❗️𝗡𝗘𝗪: According to @SPORTBILD , RB Leipzig have decided to bring Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards to the club as they see him as the perfect candidate, and even claim he is ‘expected’ to start as early as January?! 🤯⁉️✍🏻 @ChrisStonadge ❗️𝗡𝗘𝗪: According to @SPORTBILD, RB Leipzig have decided to bring Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards to the club as they see him as the perfect candidate, and even claim he is ‘expected’ to start as early as January?! 🤯⁉️✍🏻 @ChrisStonadgesi.com/soccer/liverpo…

Since joining Liverpool in November 2016, Edwards has been a key member of the boardroom.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Reds have become a force to be reckoned with in the transfer market, and Edwards deserves a lot of the credit for the transfer dealings in the Jürgen Klopp era.

Edited by Arvind Sriram