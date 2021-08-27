Liverpool News Roundup: Reds approach Premier League side for combative midfielder, attacking target set for Real Madrid move, and more - 26 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plans to clear a few players to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as on August 26, 2021.

Liverpool approach Brighton to sign Bissouma

Liverpool have reportedly made a move to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defensive midfielder Yves Bissouma.

As per journalist Tony Banks, the Reds will have to pay Brighton’s asking price of £40 million for the combative midfielder.

Liverpool allowed Gini Wijnaldum to leave on a free transfer earlier in the summer, and have not signed a replacement for the midfielder.

Bissouma, who has attracted interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal as well, has been touted as a like-for-like replacement for Wijnaldum.

🥉• Liverpool have made an opening move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. Brighton want around £40M for the Mali midfielder.



Journalist: @TonyBanksXP 🗞 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 26, 2021

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will pay Brighton’s asking price. Jürgen Klopp had revealed he is happy with the squad, but a player of Bissouma’s caliber would add more strength and depth.

Kylian Mbappe set for a move to Real Madrid

Liverpool’s faint hopes of landing Kylian Mbappe next year are all but over as Real Madrid are set to sign the Frenchman.

The World Cup winner will reportedly move to Real Madrid for a mammoth fee of €170 million + €10 million in add ons.

Confirmed. Real Madrid made a new official bid to Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappé. €170m guaranteed + €10m add ons. ⚪️🚨 #RealMadrid #Mbappé



Real Madrid sources feeling is that it will be the final bid. Mbappé only wants Real Madrid, now or next summer. pic.twitter.com/xRhVUsYDlt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

Liverpool’s interest in Mbappe was not solid, but there was hope that the Reds could afford him in 2022 as a free agent.

Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti, however, have decided to move quickly for the wantaway PSG star in what will be a club-record deal for Los Blancos.

Klopp says Liverpool are looking forward to playing in the Champions League

Despite being handed a tough draw in the Champions League, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the Reds are looking forward to the challenge.

Liverpool have been drawn with Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan for the Champions League this season.

"We played, I don't know how often, already against Porto, so they will be waiting for us. We have obviously a little bit of [an] open bill with Atletico, and AC Milan, a historical one obviously. So, I think our supporters should be looking forward to it – we do, for sure," Klopp said.

The Merseysiders were knocked out by Atletico in 2020, and will hope to avenge that defeat at Anfield.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Arvind Sriram