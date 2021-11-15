Liverpool News Roundup: Reds to compete with Manchester United for AC Milan star, Barcelona want to re-sign midfielder on loan, and more - 15 November 2021

After a 3-2 defeat against West Ham United in the Premier League, Liverpool will look to bounce back after the international break when they face Arsenal at Anfield.

The Reds will hope their players return healthy after a few taxing international matches as they will need them fit for the busy run of fixtures in December.

Having sealed top spot in their Champions League group, Liverpool will look to cut Chelsea’s lead at the top of the Premier League table once they return to action.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of November 15, 2021.

Thiago linked with a move back to Barcelona

Liverpool midfielder Thiago has been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona as per Mundo Deportivo.

Due to the Blaugrana’s tough financial situation, they want to sign Thiago on a loan deal with the obligation to make the move permanent next summer.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will entertain the idea of loaning out an important member of the squad in a season where they are short on options in midfield.

Liverpool have had injury woes in midfield this season, with Thiago among the players to have spent some time on the sidelines. The Spaniard is yet to feature since Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in mid-September.

AC Milan expect Liverpool target Kessie to leave for free

AC Milan have given up on the idea of extending Franck Kessie’s contract as per Corriere dello Sport. The midfielder has turned down the club’s offers, and is set to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Kessie is likely to have a plethora of offers on his table, and Liverpool are set to make a move for the midfielder.

The Reds have missed Gini Wijnaldum’s presence in the middle of the park since the Dutchman left for PSG, and Kessie would be the ideal replacement.

Kessie has also been linked with a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils are desperate to sign a player of Kessie’s ilk and are expected to provide stern competition for his services.

Zakaria also on Liverpool’s radar

Should Liverpool miss out on Kessie, they will look at other players, including Denis Zakaria.

The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder’s contract also expires in the summer of 2022, so he will be a free agent like Kessie.

Manchester City have been linked with Zakaria for a while now, and they are likely to return for him next year and stand in Liverpool’s way.

