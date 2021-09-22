Liverpool News Roundup: Reds to compete with Premier League duo for Ligue 1 ace, Klopp explains Keita substitution, and more - 21 September 2021

After securing a resounding 3-0 EFL Cup win against Norwich City, Liverpool will look to continue their impressive form in the Premier League when they face Brentford on Saturday.

The Reds have some important fixtures on the horizon in the next fortnight as they travel to Porto for Matchday 2 of the Champions League next week after their clash against Brentford.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of September 21, 2021.

Klopp explains why Naby Keita was subbed off at half time against Norwich City

Jürgen Klopp has explained that Naby Keita had to be substituted as a precaution after he hurt his foot by kicking the ground in the first half against Norwich City.

Keita made the starting lineup and played alongside Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the Liverpool midfield.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"He kicked the ground in the first half and felt something. I don't think it is serious but we didn't want to take any risks." Klopp on Naby Keita:"He kicked the ground in the first half and felt something. I don't think it is serious but we didn't want to take any risks." #awlive [sky] Klopp on Naby Keita:



"He kicked the ground in the first half and felt something. I don't think it is serious but we didn't want to take any risks." #awlive [sky]

The Guinean does not have a good injury record at Liverpool, so his substitution at half-time was worrying. Klopp, however, has allayed any fears of a serious injury.

"He kicked the ground in the first half and felt something. I don't think it is serious but we didn't want to take any risks,” Klopp said after the game.

Liverpool monitoring David Neres

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Ajax attacker David Neres as per AS (h/t Express Sport). The Brazilian is being considered as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Neres’ current contract with Ajax runs until 2023, and he is being valued at £24.3 million. While he has done well in recent seasons, comparisons with Salah are perhaps a bit far-fetched at the moment.

Still only 24 years old, Neres first rose to prominence during Ajax’s run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

Aurelien Tchouameni rumours resurface

Aurelien Tchouameni was linked with a move to Liverpool in June and the Reds are reportedly still in the race to sign him.

Liverpool will face competition from Manchester United and Chelsea for Tchouameni, who has progressed well at Monaco.

Also Read

The midfielder made 36 appearances for Monaco last season under Niko Kovac and did well in the defensive midfield role.

Liverpool are expected to sign a central midfielder next year and Tchouameni is one of several names being linked at the moment.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar