Liverpool News Roundup: Reds continue to be linked with Brazilian midfielder, ex-star not worried about Salah's departure, and more - 18th January 2021

Liverpool are on a four-game winless run in the Premier League and will hope to return to winning ways against Burney. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Liverpool from 18th January 2021.

Liverpool will have to pay £27m for Cabral

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Brazilian defensive midfielder Daniel Cabral as they look to add more depth to their squad. The Reds are dealing with a host of injuries to their players and have been linked with several centre-halves, so the rumours of a move for Cabral do come as a surprise.

Cabral is still only 18 and it is unlikely that he will thrust into the first-team immediately. The Brazilian, however, is a versatile player and could be a long-term signing for Jurgen Klopp.

The midfielder has a contract with Flamengo that runs until October 2025 and he will reportedly cost £27m. Judging by how cautious Liverpool have been in the transfer market of late, it’s unlikely we will see them spend the aforementioned amount for an inexperienced player like Cabral.

Carragher feels Real Madrid and Barcelona may not sign Salah

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher feels Real Madrid and Barcelona are more likely to go after Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe, or Erling Haaland over Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window.

Salah has been linked with a move to Real Madrid after he revealed to the Spanish press that he would be open to a move to Spain. The Egyptian is in his peak years and has a contract that runs until 2023, so Liverpool are likely to ask for a lot of money for his sale. Carragher feels that could be a problem because of Salah’s age.

Advertisement

“I wouldn't be surprised if, a few years ago, when Mo Salah was mapping his career out, that is something he would like to have done [play in Spain]. But I think the situation now - financially and his age – means clubs don't have that kind of money for him," said Carragher.

“You are talking in excess of £100 million. I think Real Madrid and Barcelona would be looking at Mbappe or Haaland or even Mane ahead of Salah now because of his age,” added Carragher.

"You are talking in excess of £100m and I think Real Madrid and Barcelona would be looking at Mbappe or Haaland or even Mane ahead of Salah now because of his age."



Carragher isn't worried about Salah leaving #LFC...https://t.co/4eNJvwLzA1 — Football365 (@F365) January 18, 2021

Ben Woodburn returns to Liverpool

Ben Woodburn was on loan at Blackpool, but the Seasiders have decided against keeping him till the end of the season.

Woodburn did not have the best of spells at Blackpool and made just ten appearances for them in League One before the end of his loan spell. He wasn’t the preferred choice in attack as he made just three starts in those ten league appearances.

Advertisement

Blackpool are poised to hold ‘discussions’ with Liverpool over Ben Woodburn’s situation. The winger’s current loan deal is due to expire soon but the Tangerines could keep him until the end of the season. [@LivEchoLFC] — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 18, 2021

The 21-year old became the youngest goal-scorer in Liverpool history when he netted for the Reds against Leeds United in the League Cup at just 16 years. However, the youngster is yet to fulfil his potential and it remains to be seen how manager Jurgen Klopp will handle his development.