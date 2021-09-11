Liverpool News Roundup: Reds explored the possibility of signing Leeds United star, Barcelona midfielder on the club's radar, and more - 10 September 2021

With the international break done and dusted, Liverpool will look to build some momentum in the Premier League when they face Leeds United on Sunday.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of September 10, 2021.

Klopp has his say on using Alexander-Arnold in a midfield role

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has explained that the Reds use Trent Alexander-Arnold in the best possible way they can.

The full-back was used in a midfield role by England manager Gareth Southgate against Andorra, which sparked a debate on social media.

Klopp: "I struggle to understand how you can think that? Some people think he could be more influential in midfield. How is it possible to be more influential than Trent Alexander-Arnold? We adapt and try to use his skillset. We try to use him as good as we can." — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 10, 2021

There have been opinions by former players and pundits on how Alexander-Arnold could play in a midfield role, but Klopp thinks otherwise.

Liverpool plotting an audacious move for Barcelona starlet

Pedri is one player who is on the rise and Liverpool are hoping to sign the midfielder next year, as per reports.

Tutto Mercato claims that Pedri is high on Jürgen Klopp’s wishlist, and the Reds might make a club-record bid of £85 million to sign the Spanish ace.

Liverpool plot £85m bid for Barcelona starlet, it has been claimed



The latest #LFC transfer rumours https://t.co/atufth98Qv pic.twitter.com/dZlMKSJfgj — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) September 10, 2021

Pedri’s current contract runs until 2022, but the club can exercise their clause to extend it up to a further two years if they want to.

At just 18, Pedri has established himself as a regular in the Barcelona side as well as the Spanish national team. He is being heralded as the next Andres Iniesta as he has a similar style.

Klopp wanted to sign Bamford earlier in the year

Liverpool reportedly explored the idea of signing Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford earlier in the year.

The Reds boss spoke highly of Bamford before the two sides met at Elland Road in April:

"He's an exceptional player,” Klopp said in April. “The work-rate is outstanding, and he still plays the football he plays on top of that, and scores goals. That's rare.”

