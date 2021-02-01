Liverpool News Roundup: Reds agree a move for Ben Davies, Klopp on the title race, and more - 31st January 2021

Liverpool picked up another morale-boosting win in the Premier League against West Ham United, and are now third in the league table. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Liverpool from 31st January 2021:

Former Liverpool star urges club to sign a centre-back

Former Liverpool star John Aldridge has urged the club to sign a centre-back before deadline day to challenge for silverware in the coming months.

Liverpool have already tried 12 different combinations at the back, and although they haven’t struggled defensively, it has affected their build-up play.

The Reds are currently without the quartet of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and versatile midfielder Fabinho who has filled in at centre-back.

Aldridge feels Liverpool need to sign the right defender to be able to compete for trophies this season in his column for Irish Independent:

“That might sound like a dramatic opening, but the reality is that Jürgen Klopp will not be able to keep his hopes of success alive this season if a defender – and the right defender – is not signed before tomorrow’s transfer deadline,” he wrote.

Liverpool eye a move for Ben Davies

Liverpool are expected to sign Preston centre-back Ben Davies as per Paul Joyce. The 25-year old’s name has been thrown into the mix, and it does come as a surprise.

The Reds are desperate to add another senior centre-back to their squad before the deadline day, and are close to signing Davies for a fee of £2 million.

Davies was reportedly set to join Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, but Liverpool’s interest means he will stay in England. There are no details about the length of the contract yet.

The 25-year old has made 19 appearances in the Championship for Preston this season.

Liverpool have now agreed a fee in the region of £2m with Preston for Ben Davies. Sepp van den Berg moving on loan. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 31, 2021

Klopp hints Manchester City are favourites for the title

Liverpool have finished a largely dour January on a high, and have managed to climb back up to third in the Premier League table.

The win against West Ham means they are now just a point behind Manchester United, and four points behind Manchester City who have a game in hand.

When Jurgen Klopp was asked about the title race, he said it could be an exciting showdown come May, but felt Manchester City have all the momentum right now.

“Will it be the most exciting run-in with different teams? It could be. But City could run away now as well.

“They are in a good position with one game in hand, playing good football again and these types of things,” Klopp said.