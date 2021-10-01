Liverpool News Roundup: Reds face competition for Serie A attacker, Klopp not hopeful of full-back's chances against Manchester City, and more - 30 September 2021

Following their 5-1 win against Porto in the Champions League, Liverpool will look to make a statement against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds will hope to beat the Premier League holders before the international break, and retain their place at the top of the league table. On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumours as on September 30, 2021.

Alexander-Arnold left out of the England squad for the World Cup qualifiers

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of the England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers as he recovers from a muscle injury.

The full-back picked up the injury in training, and subsequently did not feature in the game against Porto in the Champions League.

Liverpool did not need him against Porto, but the full-back’s attacking impetus will be missed against Manchester City this weekend.

Manager Jürgen Klopp revealed after the win against Porto that he does not expect the injury to mend too soon.

“Trent felt his abductor – in that area he has a little injury. Obviously when you have something with your muscle, it’s not likely for Sunday – no muscle injury heals that quick,” Klopp said.

Chiesa to Liverpool rumours resurface after his impressive display

Calcio Mercato have claimed that Liverpool are showing “strong interest” in Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa.

The Italian put in a stellar display against Chelsea on matchday two of the Champions League and scored the winning goal of the game in the second half.

Liverpool are set to face stiff competition for Chiesa, however, as Chelsea are also keen on signing him. Juventus, too, see him as central to their plans after selling Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Bianconeri have an obligation to buy him next year from Fiorentina after his loan move comes to an end in the summer of 2022.

Liverpool eye a move for Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby is one of the most talented players in the Bayer Leverkusen squad, and Liverpool are taking notice of his recent development.

The French winger scored 10 goals and assisted 15 in all competitions last season, and is being seen as the ideal back-up for the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Diaby’s current contract with Leverkusen runs until 2025, so he will not come cheap. The Frenchman has made six appearances so far this season, and has scored thrice in the process.

Edited by Arvind Sriram